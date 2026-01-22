Barnes Proposes Grants To Fight Food Deserts

Proposal would fund new stores, support stores near closure and connect farmers with reliable buyers.

Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Mandela Barnes is proposing a statewide solution to food deserts amid a recent wave of grocery store closures in Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, Barnes announced a plan to fund locally owned grocery stores through startup grants for small-business entrepreneurs. The proposal would also provide emergency assistance to stores at risk of closure and incentivize programs to connect Wisconsin farmers with reliable buyers.

“Access to affordable food shouldn’t change just because of your ZIP code,” Barnes said in a statement, also slamming Republicans including former President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany for cutting SNAP benefits and enacting tariffs, which Barnes said have driven up food costs.

“By investing in local entrepreneurs and creating local markets for family farms, my plan will lead to greater food access and lower costs for Wisconsin families in urban and rural communities,” he said.

Barnes tied the proposal to a handful of store closures on Milwaukee’s North Side, saying the trend is “deepening food deserts and forcing families to travel farther and pay more for basic necessities.”

Milwaukee-area closures within the past year include Pick ‘n Save locations at 2355 N. 35th St. and 1735 W. Silver Spring Dr., as well as an Aldi at 5301 N. Hopkins St. Over the weekend, Sentry Foods announced it will shutter operations at 6350 W. Silver Spring Dr. Another store, Sherman Park Grocery, said earlier this month it was on the brink of closure, citing the temporary interruption of FoodShare benefits, theft and financial strain exacerbated by high food purchase costs passed on at minimal margins.

Accessibility is also an issue for rural residents, Barnes said. According to 2015 data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 568,709 Wisconsin residents, or about 10% of the population, live in areas defined as food deserts.

Barnes, who previously served as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor and narrowly lost a 2022 race for U.S. Senate, is running for governor in a primary that also includes current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state Sen. Kelda Roys, state Rep. Francesca Hong, Greater Milwaukee Committee President Joel Brennan, former state Rep. Brett Hulsey and former state economic development director Missy Hughes.

The candidates, except Hulsey, participated in a Wednesday evening forum in Milwaukee, where they discussed policy issues including health care, taxes, economic development and immigration enforcement.

On Thursday, Hughes announced a series of proposals as part of her economic plan, Unlock Wisconsin, which aims to create 50,000 new businesses over a four-year term through interventions like training, technical assistance and expanded access to capital.

Hughes’ plan targets general businesses such as shops and restaurants, rather than focusing specifically on grocers. It would expand access to capital through grants, like Barnes’ proposal, with additional support from microloans.