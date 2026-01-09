North Side Grocery Store Sets Closing Date

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An Aldi grocery store in Old North Milwaukee is set to close Sunday, Jan. 11, the chain announced this week.

Located at 5301 N. Hopkins St., the store is an important source of fresh foods for nearby residents, and its exit will have a negative effect on food accessibility, said area Alderwoman Andrea Pratt, who called the closure “disappointing” in a Friday statement.

“[It] will make it more difficult for many regular customers—especially those who do not have access to a vehicle—to obtain their groceries and other critical items,” she said in an email. “Additionally, it is just the latest development in a trend of recent divestment from neighborhoods where there are already few fresh food resources available to residents.”

Pratt, who was informed of the closure via voicemail, also pointed to a recent wave of Pick ‘n Save closures, which affected locations at 2355 N. 35th St. and 1735 W. Silver Spring Dr., in Glendale.

As a result, she said, residents must travel “significantly farther to secure their food, necessities, and medications.”

Pratt promised to work closely with the city and local business community “to see what we can do to attract new grocery outlets” to the first aldermanic district and broader North Side.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Following the closure, Aldi plans to transfer personnel and resources to other locations. The Hopkins Street store is one of six in the city of Milwaukee, with others operating at 1325 W. Cleveland Ave., 1441 S. 35th St., 225 E. Capitol Dr., 5811 W. Oklahoma Ave. and 6700 W. Capitol Dr.

The Northwest Side store is expected to continue with regular hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, until its closure this weekend.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.