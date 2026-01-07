Sherman Park Grocery Issues Call for Help

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sherman Park Grocery has issued an urgent call to action, warning customers that the business faces permanent closure without immediate support.

Opened in 2022 at 4315 W. Fond du Lac Ave., the family-owned business plays a key role in providing fresh produce, meats and other essential groceries to residents in the surrounding area, which is one of 13 federally recognized food deserts in the City of Milwaukee.

After nearly three-and-a-half years in business, Sherman Park Grocery is struggling to stay afloat, warned owners Maurice “Moe” Wince and Yashica Spears, who cited rising food costs, thefts and a temporary interruption in federal food assistance.

“We are the only African American-owned grocery store in the entire State of Wisconsin, committed to addressing food insecurity, food equity, and public health outcomes,” Wince and Spears noted in a Tuesday announcement distributed by area Alderman DiAndre Jackson.

In addition to its core inventory of fruits, vegetables, proteins, pantry staples and household goods, Sherman Park Grocery features a soul food deli and highlights products from local entrepreneurs. The store also used a 2024 grant to distribute $6,000 in gift cards to customers.

The announcement also reiterated a commitment to addressing health conditions like hypertension, high cholesterol and heart disease through access to “fresh, affordable, and nutritious food options.”

“Despite our commitment, we are currently facing significant challenges, including increased food purchase prices passed on at minimal margins, a temporary interruption of SNAP/EBT benefits, flood-related damage resulting in loss of equipment and inventory, difficulty meeting monthly financial obligations while servicing debt, and employee and residential shrinkage (theft),” the announcement continues.

The store is now calling on city leaders; local, state and federal agencies; for-profit and nonprofit organizations; foundations and community partners to assist “in any way possible.” It’s also seeking volunteers and professional support to aid in operations, financial organization, strategic planning, compliance and legal considerations.

“Sherman Park Grocery Store remains fully committed to the community, the city, the county, and the state,” Wince and Spears stated. “We are willing to do whatever it takes to sustain our operations and continue serving as a vital community asset.”

Contact information for Sherman Park Grocery is listed on the store’s website.

The business’s posted operating hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though its website warns that the schedule is subject to change.

