Brisa do Mar is Closed

But riverside restaurant could reopen under new ownership.

Rumors swirled last week over the fate of Brisa Do Mar, which has remained dark since early December. On Tuesday, co-owner Ramsés Alvaréz confirmed the Mediterranean restaurant’s closure to Urban Milwaukee, citing high payroll costs and a challenging economy.

But the concept could soon return under new ownership. Alvaréz is selling the turnkey business at 509 E. Erie St. to a friend who plans to keep its name and most menu items, though likely with a greater focus on casual options like pizza.

The incoming operator, a mechanic by trade, is new to the restaurant industry. His experience working on local food trucks, however, has helped build relationships with seasoned restaurateurs, who Alvaréz said will offer guidance during the transition.

“He doesn’t have a lot of experience, but he trusts that he can make this restaurant work.”

Alvaréz, whose career includes roles at Sanford, Juniper 61, Dia Bom and other notable establishments, launched Brisa Do Mar with partner Shannon Puetz in May 2024. Its location near Henry Maier Festival Park made it an immediate hit with festival and concert-goers, keeping the restaurant busy throughout the warmer months.

“Summer was incredibly busy for us,” Alvaréz said. “We were making a lot of money, but our biggest bills were the food and labor,” he added, noting that cooks are paid $22 to $24 per hour.

After the 2025 festival season ended, the restaurant temporarily closed for a break. During that time, Alvaréz and Puetz decided to step away from the business entirely.

In addition to economic pressures—affecting numerous small businesses citywide—Alvaréz said his decision was influenced by a potential career change. The chef recently began exploring user-generated content, producing brand-related materials such as social media posts, videos and photos for marketing purposes.

He later completed a Google course on e-commerce and digital marketing. When one of his recent videos went viral, an agency approached him with a partnership offer. “Everything happened so fast,” he said.

While parting ways with the restaurant was “tough,” Alvaréz said he’s “super excited” about the next chapter. “I didn’t even know this was going to happen two months ago. I’m changing everything in my life.”

Additional information is expected in the coming days, as Alvaréz plans to issue an official announcement about the transition. The incoming operator will have to apply for new licenses and secure city approval prior to opening.

For more background on Alvaréz, see Urban Milwaukee’s previous reporting.

