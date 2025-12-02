MPS Offering Alternative Transportation for Homeless Students

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools is offering a van service to help homeless students get to school.

David Fifarek, MPS senior director of transportation services, said the traditional yellow bus is still the district’s primary mode of transportation for students, but the alternative vehicles are being used for students who are harder to reach.

The district is leasing a fleet of 20 hybrid minivans that can each transport four students at a time. The vans make three trips each morning and afternoon.

Fifarek said if the $1 million pilot program is a success, he’s hoping to add more alternative vehicles.

“I’m excited to see that this is actually coming into fruition, and hopefully over the next couple of years, we can see this expand,” Fifarek said. “And try to model this out not only for this district, but maybe for other districts that might have similar situations.”

MPS has had alternate transportation in place for students for more than a decade, but now the district has a fleet that’s committed, Fifarek said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Pick up is based on the kids that are living in temporary places or far from bus routes.

The program was paid for by COVID-19 funds through a grant aimed at removing barriers for unhoused students.

MPS has about 5,000 homeless students.

According to the National Center for Homeless Education, transportation is one of the biggest barriers to students regularly attending school.

Chronic absenteeism has been an issue across Wisconsin and the nation, especially since the pandemic.

In MPS, more than half of the students are chronically absent, according to the state report card.

Fifarek said unhoused students in the district are likely absent more often than children living in stable homes.

“This is an opportunity for us to make a little bit of an impact on access (to transportation) and timely arrivals,” he said.

MPS is working with EverDriven, a Colorado-based alternative student transportation service the district has contracted with before.

Osama Kabashi recently started driving a van with EverDriven after spending years driving 18-wheel semitrucks. He said as a father of three, he likes the company’s commitment to safety.

He also likes the mission of driving students in need to school.

“I drove a semitruck that could hold 10 cars, so this is a piece of cake,” Kabashi said. “And I love kids. You can learn a lot from kids.”

Listen to the WPR report

Milwaukee Public Schools offering alternative transportation for homeless students was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.