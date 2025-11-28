County Building New Zoo Entrance in 2026
Project solving traffic flow and safety issues, redesigning ticketing process, at a high cost.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
MKE County
-
Officials Call On Feds — Don’t Take Away Food AidNov 25th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Shuttered Hales Corner Pool Needs $600,000 in RepairsNov 25th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Mayor, County Executive Announce Winter Warming Shelters, Homeless ServicesNov 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer