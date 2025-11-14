Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The first publicly-financed affordable housing project in the history of Whitefish Bay is going up at the corner of N. Santa Monica Blvd. and E. Hampton Rd.

Construction is halfway finished on The Hampton, a three-story, 17-unit apartment building at 4800-4818 N. Santa Monica Blvd. The building is being developed by Spoerl Development, LLC.

The Milwaukee County Housing Division provided $3.2 million for the project in 2024 to ensure it included affordable units. However, after the financing was approved, the project received pushback from a village commission, stirring memories of the village’s history of segregation and racially restrictive covenants.

The building includes 14 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. Future tenants will pay approximately $950 a month for a unit, said developer Brian Spoerl. At that rate, individuals making only 50% of the median area income can afford the rent while spending less than 30% of their annual income on housing.

The apartment building is the latest suburban affordable housing development backed by Milwaukee County. The county’s investment constitutes approximately 50% of the project costs, Spoerl said.

County Executive David Crowley and the area County Sup. Anne O’Connor joined Spoerl for a topping-off ceremony Thursday. They each signed the final piece of lumber that will be installed in the new building.

Under Crowley the county has invested approximately 45 million into affordable housing projects, including investment in suburban affordable housing projects to improve economic mobility for low-income county residents. Housing is a critical piece of the county executive’s strategic plan for the county to achieve racial equity and become the healthiest county in Wisconsin.

“To put it plain and simple, housing is fundamental to our health,” Crowley said during the ceremony. “You cannot have health without stable housing.”

The project in Whitefish Bay ran into opposition after the county approved financing for the development of affordable units. The building plans were in compliance with local zoning, but the village’s Architectural Review Commission rejected a permit. The rejection proved controversial and was later reversed on appeal.

“We were met with some resistance, and the project was initially rejected by a local Review Board, but we took our case to the community, and we made our voices heard and advocated for the project during their public meetings,” Crowley said.

Crowley noted that Whitefish Bay is not the only community in Milwaukee County with a history a systemic segregation and racism. “And while we can’t change our history, we can charge a more equitable path forward and expand quality affordable housing for everyone,” he said.

Former village trustee Raisa Koltun was an early local advocate of the project. Spoerl said she was the one who suggested he consider making the project affordable.

Crowley and O’Connor both praised the partnership among all involved for advancing the project and creating more affordable housing in the county.

“This isn’t just a building, it’s a statement of our values,” O’Connor said. “It says that inclusion, compassion and progress belong in every community.”

The new development reactivates a corner at a gateway to the village. To create the site, Spoerl demolished a long-vacant commercial building and two residential buildings he described as “dilapidated.” The project received $1.7 million from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Vacancy-to-Vitality competitive loan program, which finances projects turning vacant commercial properties into affordable housing.

