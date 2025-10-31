Stone Creek Spinoff Controls Your Caffeine Intake

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Stone Creek Coffee co-owner Drew Pond was tired of the “all-or-nothing” approach to caffeine culture.

“You’re either forced to go full decaf and feel like you’re missing something, or you’re over-caffeinated and jittery by noon,” he said.

Pond’s solution, Control Freak Coffee, helps consumers find a middle ground. Launched Oct. 23, the first-of-its-kind line offers five customizable caffeine levels—from fully decaf to full throttle, with in-between options of 25%, 50% and 75%.

“Control Freak exists to give people a choice, and to bring awareness and intentionality to how they consume caffeine without sacrificing quality or taste,” Pond added.

Like Stone Creek’s coffee blends, Control Freak beans are ethically sourced and roasted in Milwaukee.

The decaffeinated option, Just Vibes, is meant to satisfy cravings without the buzz, while 25% caffeinated Lightly Buzzed is described as “a gentle lift.” From there, the line ramps up to Full Throttle, packing roughly the same amount of caffeine as a typical cup of joe—about 100 milligrams.

“Control Freak isn’t just about caffeine, it’s about creating a more mindful relationship with energy,” Pond said. “It’s about designing your day on your terms, whether that means pushing your limits or pulling back.”

The line is now available for purchase locally and online. Each caffeine level is sold separately for $19 per 12-ounce bag, with sampler boxes including the low-caff Decelerator Kit, dialed-up Throttle Up Kit and the Freak Finder Kit, which includes one of each option.

In a news release, Stone Creek said the launch marks a new evolution for the 31-year-old company, aiming to appeal to customers navigating an “overstimulated world.”

“Control Freak is for anyone who loves great coffee but refuses to let caffeine run the show.”

To shop in person, visit one of Stone Creek’s nine local cafes, including 422 N. 5th St. and 2650 N. Downer Ave. in Milwaukee, or locations in Whitefish Bay, Glendale, Shorewood, Wauwatosa, Delafield and Oconomowoc.