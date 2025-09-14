Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.

By - Sep 14th, 2025 11:00 am

Here is a roundup of all the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. The content is provided by the organizations.

A. O. Smith Announces Leadership Changes, Including New General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

A. O. Smith Corporation announcee the appointment of Paul J. Jones to the role of senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, effective Oct. 1, 2025.

Aug 28th, 2025 by A. O. Smith

Sex Research Academy Names New President

Vivent Health is proud to announce that Dr. Brandon Hill, its President and CEO, has been elected President of the International Academy of Sex Research.

Aug 27th, 2025 by Vivent Health

MPS Foundation Welcomes Myra Edwards as New Leader

Aug 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

Dr. Chris GauthierDickey Named Head of MSOE’s Diercks School of Advanced Computing

Aug 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee School of Engineering

Zilber Family Foundation Welcomes Ana Simpson to Board of Directors

Community leader brings decades of economic development and nonprofit expertise to advance Foundation’s mission

Aug 26th, 2025 by Zilber Family Foundation

Peggy Troy, Former President and Ceo Emeritus of Children’s Wisconsin, Joins Child Health Advisory Council

Aug 21st, 2025 by Press Release

Carthage Business and Professional Coalition introduces new chair and 2025-26 schedule

Nicole Ryf, president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, will serve as chair of the coalition for 2025-26.

Aug 20th, 2025 by Carthage College

Crisis Prevention Institute Appoints Andee Harris as New Chief Executive Officer

Aug 20th, 2025 by Press Release

North Shore Bank Names New VP, Commercial Banking Manager

North Shore Bank has announced Craig Plazak as the community bank’s new Vice President and Commercial Banking Manager.

Aug 13th, 2025 by North Shore Bank

Medical College of Wisconsin Consortium on Public and Community Health Appoints New Member

The Medical College of Wisconsin Consortium on Public and Community Health has appointed Jewish Family Services, Inc., Interim President/CEO and Vice President of Housing and Residential Services Daniel Fleischman as the newest representative of the nine-member board.

Aug 12th, 2025 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Maggie Brickerman to become president of Tech Council; will succeed Tom Still

Aug 11th, 2025 by Wisconsin Technology Council

Cousins Subs® Welcomes Back J.J. Grube as Chief Financial Officer

Longtime leader and data-driven strategist rejoins Cousins Subs family.

Aug 11th, 2025 by Cousins Subs

Law Forward co-founder Doug Poland joins organization full-time as director of litigation

Poland brings decades of experience as Wisconsin’s top redistricting attorney as well as a commitment to taking on tough fights to protect our democracy and our constitutional rights

Aug 4th, 2025 by Law Forward

Harley-Davidson Appoints Artie Starrs as President and Chief Executive Officer

Aug 4th, 2025 by Harley-Davidson, Inc.

