New Faces in New Places
New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.
Here is a roundup of all the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. The content is provided by the organizations.
A. O. Smith Announces Leadership Changes, Including New General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
A. O. Smith Corporation announcee the appointment of Paul J. Jones to the role of senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, effective Oct. 1, 2025.
Aug 28th, 2025 by A. O. Smith
Sex Research Academy Names New President
Vivent Health is proud to announce that Dr. Brandon Hill, its President and CEO, has been elected President of the International Academy of Sex Research.
Aug 27th, 2025 by Vivent Health
MPS Foundation Welcomes Myra Edwards as New Leader
Aug 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.
Zilber Family Foundation Welcomes Ana Simpson to Board of Directors
Community leader brings decades of economic development and nonprofit expertise to advance Foundation’s mission
Aug 26th, 2025 by Zilber Family Foundation
Carthage Business and Professional Coalition introduces new chair and 2025-26 schedule
Nicole Ryf, president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, will serve as chair of the coalition for 2025-26.
Aug 20th, 2025 by Carthage College
North Shore Bank Names New VP, Commercial Banking Manager
North Shore Bank has announced Craig Plazak as the community bank’s new Vice President and Commercial Banking Manager.
Aug 13th, 2025 by North Shore Bank
Medical College of Wisconsin Consortium on Public and Community Health Appoints New Member
The Medical College of Wisconsin Consortium on Public and Community Health has appointed Jewish Family Services, Inc., Interim President/CEO and Vice President of Housing and Residential Services Daniel Fleischman as the newest representative of the nine-member board.
Aug 12th, 2025 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Cousins Subs® Welcomes Back J.J. Grube as Chief Financial Officer
Longtime leader and data-driven strategist rejoins Cousins Subs family.
Aug 11th, 2025 by Cousins Subs
Law Forward co-founder Doug Poland joins organization full-time as director of litigation
Poland brings decades of experience as Wisconsin’s top redistricting attorney as well as a commitment to taking on tough fights to protect our democracy and our constitutional rights
Aug 4th, 2025 by Law Forward
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.