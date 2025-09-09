Catrina Cafe Will Expand In Bay View

Bar and restaurant opened its flagship last year in Walker's Point.

After one year of operation in Walker’s Point, Catrina Cafe is poised to expand with a second location in Bay View.

The proposed business, Catrina Cafe and Cantina, would open at 2354 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., replacing Tulum Latin Gastropub, which quietly shuttered last spring after a short-lived rebrand.

Known for its Latin-inspired menu, the flagship location operates as a restaurant by day, offering brunch dishes, Mexican food and more, along with beverages including coffee, aguas frescas, beer and cocktails. At night, it transitions into a dance club, hosting DJs and themed events such as Havana Thursdays and Diabla Saturdays.

The Bay View location would follow a similar model, according to a license application. The business plans to operate as both a full-service restaurant and tavern, with hours running from early morning until bar close.

The original Catrina Cafe opened at 606 S. 5th St. in early 2024. Though initially introduced as a brunch-forward addition to Snifters Tapas and Spirits, Catrina Cafe later took over the entire commercial space.

At the time, Snifters owner Julio Maldonado was preparing to open a new tavern, Brown & Gibbs Sports Bar, in Bay View. He said the closure represented “a new chapter.”

Rosa Marquez is 100% owner of both Catrina Cafe locations. Luis Aquino Rodriguez is the registered agent for Catrina’s, LLC.

Catrina Cafe and Cantina has no plans for construction to the Kinnickinnic Avenue building, owned by Zigg Enterprises, LLC.

A license application for Catrina Cafe & Cantina is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business’s proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Marquez did not comment on her plans for the business.

