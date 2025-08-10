The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. MKE County: We Want Offers for Trimborn Farm
County seeks operator to adaptively reuse farm site, preserving historic buildings and public access.
Aug 2nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
2. New Plan To Save Historic Mansion on 27th Street
Cafe India owner drops plans, only for new developer to enter picture.
Aug 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: Why WI Republicans Attacked Canada
Reps Tom Tiffany and Glenn Grothman demand Canada ‘reverse’ the wildfires blowing smoke into Wisconsin. How?
Aug 5th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
4. Warehouse Art Museum Won’t Reopen
After a temporary shut-down in 2023, museum now closed for good, its founders say.
Aug 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
5. New Juice Bar Opens in Bay View
The Canteen offers fresh-pressed juices, snacks and community space.
Aug 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. Developer Plans Large Project On Bay View, Harbor District Border
Former Vilter Manufacturing site could house more than 500.
Aug 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Wisconsin Trucking Companies Like Trump Administration’s Rule Changes
Moving away from limits on truck’s speed, driver hours worked in a day.
Aug 3rd, 2025 by Beatrice Lawrence
8. Back in the News: Bob Donovan In Trouble Again
Accused of financial corruption. It’s not the first time for veteran politician.
Aug 4th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
9. Dining: Fiesta Colombia Is Uniquely Ethnic
Milwaukee’s only Colombian restaurant boasts big menu, bright colors and lots of interesting dishes.
Aug 7th, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
10. MKE County: Public Input Sought on Countywide Trail Plan
First public meeting set for new trail plan. Share your ideas online, too.
Aug 8th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Medical College of Wisconsin Celebrates Grand Opening of the Center for Cancer Discovery, Heralding a New Era of Cancer Research in Wisconsin
MCW President and CEO Dr. John Raymond, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, elected officials, and community leaders in attendance for today’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
Aug 5th, 2025 by Medical College of Wisconsin
4. City of Milwaukee approves rainbow crosswalks for Walker’s Point
Jeremy Novy designs honor history, heritage, and belonging
Aug 4th, 2025 by Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project
6. Added to the Lineup- Brewers Announce Andrew Vaughn T-Shirt Giveaway
The First 10,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Hot Hitter’s T-Shirt on Tuesday, August 26
Aug 7th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. American Family Field Homestand Highlights- August 8-13
New Menu Item, Murph’s Pocket Pancakes Launch Sunday, August 10; Wisconsin Artist T-Shirt Series Gate Giveaway on Tuesday, August 12
Aug 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
8. Gov. Evers, PSC Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Successful Home Energy Rebate Programs
Since launch, over $2 million in rebates have helped Wisconsin households save energy and money with energy-efficient home upgrades
Aug 4th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Murph’s Pocket Pancakes Make Their American Family Field Debut
Stop by the First and Third Base Ward Chicken Stands on Sunday Home Games, Starting Sunday, August 10
Aug 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 3rd, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 27th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 20th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee