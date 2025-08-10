Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Aug 10th, 2025

MKE County: We Want Offers for Trimborn Farm

1. MKE County: We Want Offers for Trimborn Farm

County seeks operator to adaptively reuse farm site, preserving historic buildings and public access.

Aug 2nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

New Plan To Save Historic Mansion on 27th Street

2. New Plan To Save Historic Mansion on 27th Street

Cafe India owner drops plans, only for new developer to enter picture.

Aug 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Why WI Republicans Attacked Canada

3. Murphy’s Law: Why WI Republicans Attacked Canada

Reps Tom Tiffany and Glenn Grothman demand Canada ‘reverse’ the wildfires blowing smoke into Wisconsin. How?

Aug 5th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Warehouse Art Museum Won’t Reopen

4. Warehouse Art Museum Won’t Reopen

After a temporary shut-down in 2023, museum now closed for good, its founders say.

Aug 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

New Juice Bar Opens in Bay View

5. New Juice Bar Opens in Bay View

The Canteen offers fresh-pressed juices, snacks and community space.

Aug 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Developer Plans Large Project On Bay View, Harbor District Border

6. Developer Plans Large Project On Bay View, Harbor District Border

Former Vilter Manufacturing site could house more than 500.

Aug 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Trucking Companies Like Trump Administration’s Rule Changes

7. Wisconsin Trucking Companies Like Trump Administration’s Rule Changes

Moving away from limits on truck’s speed, driver hours worked in a day.

Aug 3rd, 2025 by Beatrice Lawrence

Back in the News: Bob Donovan In Trouble Again

8. Back in the News: Bob Donovan In Trouble Again

Accused of financial corruption. It’s not the first time for veteran politician.

Aug 4th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: Fiesta Colombia Is Uniquely Ethnic

9. Dining: Fiesta Colombia Is Uniquely Ethnic

Milwaukee’s only Colombian restaurant boasts big menu, bright colors and lots of interesting dishes.

Aug 7th, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

MKE County: Public Input Sought on Countywide Trail Plan

10. MKE County: Public Input Sought on Countywide Trail Plan

First public meeting set for new trail plan. Share your ideas online, too.

Aug 8th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Republican Party of Milwaukee County Announces New Executive Director

1. Republican Party of Milwaukee County Announces New Executive Director

 

Jul 31st, 2025 by Republican Party of Milwaukee County

Medical College of Wisconsin Celebrates Grand Opening of the Center for Cancer Discovery, Heralding a New Era of Cancer Research in Wisconsin

2. Medical College of Wisconsin Celebrates Grand Opening of the Center for Cancer Discovery, Heralding a New Era of Cancer Research in Wisconsin

MCW President and CEO Dr. John Raymond, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, elected officials, and community leaders in attendance for today’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

Aug 5th, 2025 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect in Non-Fatal Shooting on S. 27th Street

3. Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect in Non-Fatal Shooting on S. 27th Street

 

Aug 3rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

City of Milwaukee approves rainbow crosswalks for Walker’s Point

4. City of Milwaukee approves rainbow crosswalks for Walker’s Point

Jeremy Novy designs honor history, heritage, and belonging

Aug 4th, 2025 by Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project

89 New Condominium Units to be Developed along Lake Michigan in St. Francis, Wis

5. 89 New Condominium Units to be Developed along Lake Michigan in St. Francis, Wis

 

Jun 20th, 2025 by Press Release

Added to the Lineup- Brewers Announce Andrew Vaughn T-Shirt Giveaway

6. Added to the Lineup- Brewers Announce Andrew Vaughn T-Shirt Giveaway

The First 10,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Hot Hitter’s T-Shirt on Tuesday, August 26

Aug 7th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field Homestand Highlights- August 8-13

7. American Family Field Homestand Highlights- August 8-13

New Menu Item, Murph’s Pocket Pancakes Launch Sunday, August 10; Wisconsin Artist T-Shirt Series Gate Giveaway on Tuesday, August 12

Aug 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Gov. Evers, PSC Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Successful Home Energy Rebate Programs 

8. Gov. Evers, PSC Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Successful Home Energy Rebate Programs 

Since launch, over $2 million in rebates have helped Wisconsin households save energy and money with energy-efficient home upgrades

Aug 4th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Murph’s Pocket Pancakes Make Their American Family Field Debut

9. Murph’s Pocket Pancakes Make Their American Family Field Debut

Stop by the First and Third Base Ward Chicken Stands on Sunday Home Games, Starting Sunday, August 10

Aug 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Gov. Evers Announces State Building Commission Approves Over $110 Million in Projects Across Wisconsin 

10. Gov. Evers Announces State Building Commission Approves Over $110 Million in Projects Across Wisconsin 

 

Aug 6th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

