Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s finally cooling off in Milwaukee just in time for the Wisconsin State Fair.

Stop by the fair and indulge in an Original Cream Puff and the 2025 Sporkies winners (which includes a Mexican Street Corn Pizza) before checking out local music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the first-ever Flicks on the Field, where fans can watch the Brewers’ away game as well as a full-length movie all on the American Family Field outfield. Head to the Summerfest grounds for the Black Arts MKE festival, and bring your pet to the Cathedral Square Market for Pet Day.

July 31-August 17: Wicked the Musical

What if we were only given one side of the story, and the villain might not be so bad after all? That’s the idea behind Wicked, a Broadway sensation that gives an insight into the life of the Wicked Witch of the West. This touring performance is coming to Milwaukee at the Marcus Performing Arts Center and will feature pre-show discussions and post-show Q&As on certain dates. The show will take place in the center’s Uihlein Hall and will run for two hours and 45 minutes. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s website.

July 31-August 10: Wisconsin State Fair

It’s opening day for the Wisconsin State Fair! Celebrating 174 years of tradition, the Wisconsin State Fair will host dozens of rides, offer bizarre but tasty food items, experience agricultural showcases and more. Grab an Original Cream Puff, a State Fair staple, and check out performances by acts such as Ying Yang Twins and NE-YO. For more information, including schedules for specific dates and promotional admission prices, visit the Wisconsin State Fair’s website.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

August 1: Flicks on the Field

The Brewers are doing extremely well this season, and now there’s a new way to support the team during some of their away games. Flicks on the Field gives fans the chance to hang out on the outfield grass at American Family Field and watch the Brewers face off against the Nationals on the centerfield scoreboard. Afterwards, the field will host a full-length screening of Inside Out 2. Tickets are $32.50 for children ages 3-17 and $47.50 for adults. Dinner is provided for the entire family, and the evening will also feature raffles, games, activities and more. For more information, visit the MLB website.

August 2: Black Arts Fest MKE

Black Arts Fest MKE is an annual celebration of African heritage as well as our city’s Black creatives, featuring anything from live music, poetry, fashion, dance and more. Enjoy some traditional African cuisine, and check out live acts like Carl Thomas and Emmit James and events like Milwaukee’s largest festival line dance. Black Arts Fest MKE will take place at the Henry Maier Festival Park and will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the Black Arts Fest MKE website.

August 2: Wisconsin IPA Fest

The ninth annual Wisconsin IPA Fest will once again give craft beer enthusiasts the chance to try some of the state’s best brews. Guests can sample hundreds of beers from over 40 breweries. The event will also feature food trucks, music provided by a DJ, a chance to make your own t-shirt and more. The fest will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Third Space Brewing Company. General admission tickets are $50. VIP and Designated Driver tickets are available as well. For more information, visit the Third Space Brewing website.

August 3: Pet Day at Cathedral Square Market

The Cathedral Square Market is inviting your pets along for your weekend shopping. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cathedral Square Park will have pet-friendly vendors set up. Check out ALT Dog Run, CBDelicacy, Paw Pass and more, and have your furry friend participate in the free Lure Course courtesy of Fromm Petfest. All pets must be leashed at all times.