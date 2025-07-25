County Executive David Crowley Confirms He Will Run for Governor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will run for governor.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday he would not seek re-election in 2026. Crowley issued a press release praising Evers after the governor’s announcement, appeared at a joint event with him in Brown Deer and then soft-launched his campaign the next morning.

“I care deeply about the direction Wisconsin takes from here. It is more important than ever that Wisconsin continues to have strong leadership. In the weeks ahead, I will be taking steps toward entering the race for Governor. The stakes are simply too high to sit on the sidelines,” Crowley said in a statement issued Friday morning.

The county executive thanked Evers in his announcement and called him a “steady, principled leader during some of the most turbulent times in Wisconsin’s history.” Crowley appeared with Evers at an affordable housing event Thursday night. Both rushed out of the event, flanked by staff and security, to avoid speaking to reporters.

“Governor Evers has laid a strong foundation. I believe it’s our responsibility to build on that progress — and I look forward to engaging in that conversation with the people of Wisconsin,” he said.

Before running for County Executive, Crowley served two terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly. He made history in 2020 as the first Black man elected Milwaukee County Executive. He came into office just after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue would dominate the first years of his term, and also provide a rare opportunity for a county executive in the form of millions of dollars in federal stimulus funding.

As County Executive, Crowley oversaw the development and implementation of a strategic plan for county government focused on racial and health equity. His administration made affordable housing a priority, and put funding behind projects in suburban communities to expand housing mobility for low-income residents. He has also proven able to deal with and negotiate with the Republican-controlled State Legislature. That includes securing county pension reform and a sales tax to fund it, and additional funding for county services, which will ease a difficult budgeting process in the coming months.

Crowley sailed to re-election as county executive in 2024, winning 85% of the vote. In 2020, he campaigned his way out of a packed primary field and narrowly beat State Sen. Chris Larson in the general. During that first race, he received backing from former county executive Chris Abele and former Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

By 2023, heading into re-election, Crowley had amassed a considerable campaign fund. He was sitting on more than $200,000, with contributions from a number of local powerbrokers, business leaders and labor unions. His latest campaign finance reports show he has just over $200,000 in the bank.

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez also announced her plan to run for governor Friday morning. Rodriguez has served as lieutenant governor since 2022.

Republican businessmen Bill Berrien and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann have also launched campaigns for governor.

Since Evers announced he would not seek re-election, former Governor Scott Walker posted a series of tweets that could suggest he is considering running, including a photo of a hat that reads “Make Wisconsin Great Again” and “45-47,” borrowing from President Donald Trump‘s campaign slogan.