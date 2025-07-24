Tony Evers Confirms He Won’t Seek Third Term

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s an open race for Governor in Wisconsin.

Two-term incumbent Tony Evers, 73, confirmed he won’t seek a third term.

Evers, in a video posted to social media mid-day Thursday, explained his decision.

“I began my run for governor as a proud Plymouth progressive, and that’s still who I am today. I’m a science teacher at heart who ended up running for office and winning five straight statewide elections,” said Evers, including his three terms as Superintendent of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. “So, would I win if I ran a sixth time? Of course. No question about that. But whether I’d win or not has never been part of my calculus about running again.

Here’s the truth: Wisconsin, the only thing I love more than being your governor is being a husband, a dad, and a grandpa.”

Evers, a Democrat, has served as governor since 2018. But concerns had mounted about his age during a third term. Evers would have been 79 at the end of his third term.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“Marrying Kathy is the greatest accomplishment of my life because it gave me a lifetime with her, three amazing kids, and nine incredible grandkids. For five decades, my family has sacrificed to give me the gift of service. They’re my world. And I owe it to them to focus on doing all the things we enjoy and love doing together,” said Evers in his video. “It’s why, Wisconsin, I’m announcing that I will not be running for a third term. I’m so humbled to be your governor. This is the best job I’ve ever had. And folks, we are not done yet.”

A partisan primary for Governor, likely now to be required for Democrats and Republicans, will take place in August 2026. The general election is to be held in November 2026.

It will be the first open race for Governor since 2010.

Two prominent Republicans are already in the race, businessman Bill Berrien and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. Congressman Tom Tiffany has also been rumored as a candidate, something he heightened in recent weeks with a social media post.

The Democratic could include several candidates. Potential candidates already being publicly floated including Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and former state party chair Ben Wikler.

Eight Democratic candidates, including Evers, ran in 2018.

Evers ultimately defeated incumbent Scott Walker, a Republican. He defeated Tim Michels in 2022.

The two-term governor has spent his entire time in office as a check on the Republican-controlled Wisconsin State Legislature, frequently issuing budget vetoes or challenging legislative actions in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Evers has three adult children and nine grandchildren. He survived a bout of esophageal cancer after having surgery in 2008.

After losing his first two bids for State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 1993 and 2001, Evers became deputy director of the department. He won statewide races for the office in 2009, 2013 and 2017.