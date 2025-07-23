New Hot Chicken Spot For Capitol Drive

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After decades in the restaurant industry, not much surprises Ehab Abughosh. That is, until his first bite of authentic Nashville-style hot chicken.

“It just blew my mind,” he said. “How it tastes, how busy the places are, I just loved everything about it.”

After several return visits and a couple of cooking classes, Abughosh has thoroughly acquainted himself with the southern city’s signature dish—crispy, cayenne-kissed and flaming red.

He’s now gearing up to launch his own restaurant, Ray’s Chicken & Fries, with a specialized menu showcasing his take on the trending chicken. Pending final inspections, the new business is anticipated to begin its soft opening in early August at 7609 W. Capitol Dr.

Though it may seem straightforward—just chicken, spices and a deep fryer—Abughosh’s recipe is anything but.

“It requires a lot of work,” he said. “There are very small details that make it hot chicken. It’s not as easy as just frying a piece of chicken, adding Nashville sauce and saying, ‘Here you go.’ There’s a lot more to it.”

Even so, Abughosh hopes to make his products accessible to all. “I made it very affordable for anyone and everyone to try,” he said, also noting plans to host a free sandwich giveaway at some point during the soft opening.

“I want everybody to try it. It doesn’t matter where they’re coming from or how many people show up. I’m super excited for it.”

The takeout-only restaurant will offer a limited menu to start, serving chicken and waffles, chicken tenders, chicken wings and wraps—all with a customizable spice level.

The upcoming business is backed by a near-lifetime of experience.

Abughosh entered the restaurant industry as a high schooler in Chicago. He later moved to Philadelphia, gaining experience at chains including Burger King, Denny’s and Old Country Buffet. In 2001, he partnered with his parents to buy a Subway franchise, eventually expanding to four locations.

Abughosh has experimented throughout his career, taking detours into pizza-making and seafood boils. The latter led him to launch Seafood Junction, which now operates in both Chicago and Milwaukee.

Since that first, eye-opening trip to Nashville, Abughosh has been on the lookout for an ideal Milwaukee location. “I wanted high traffic, high visibility, something different, something special,” he said.

That finally materialized on the corner of 76th and Capitol, at the crossroads of four Northwest Side neighborhoods. The 650-square-foot restaurant space, currently home to Wing Me, is attached to a gas station.

Once open, Ray’s Chicken & Fries will offer quick-service meals for takeout and delivery. The restaurant’s proposed hours are 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

Updates on the restaurant’s opening, as well as its planned giveaway, will be posted on social media.

