Now available at Marine Terminal in the Historic Third Ward is this north east facing, two bedroom, two bathroom unit. Open floor plan boasts over 1,600 square feet of living space with soaring concrete ceilings and pillars, large living room with walls of windows for an abundance of natural light. Updated Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, Soapstone waterfall island and custom cabinets. The updated primary en-suite bathroom has floating dual vanities, walk-in shower, heated floors and soaking tub. Both bathrooms were completely remodeled. Plenty of closet and storage space. In-unit laundry. Two heated indoor parking spaces included. Walk to all the Third Ward has to offer; the riverwalk, boutiques, entertainment and dining. Pet friendly building

The Breakdown

Address: 311 E. Erie St., Unit 325

Size: 1,651 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2006

Parking: 2 indoor parking spaces

Price: $795,000

Condo fee: $514/Month

Taxes: $15,706.24

MLS#: 1921146

Photos

