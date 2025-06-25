Chic Third Ward Loft
Features soaring concrete ceilings and pillars, walls of windows, and a gourmet kitchen.
Now available at Marine Terminal in the Historic Third Ward is this north east facing, two bedroom, two bathroom unit. Open floor plan boasts over 1,600 square feet of living space with soaring concrete ceilings and pillars, large living room with walls of windows for an abundance of natural light. Updated Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, Soapstone waterfall island and custom cabinets. The updated primary en-suite bathroom has floating dual vanities, walk-in shower, heated floors and soaking tub. Both bathrooms were completely remodeled. Plenty of closet and storage space. In-unit laundry. Two heated indoor parking spaces included. Walk to all the Third Ward has to offer; the riverwalk, boutiques, entertainment and dining. Pet friendly building
The Breakdown
- Address: 311 E. Erie St., Unit 325
- Size: 1,651 square feet
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 5
- Year Built: 2006
- Parking: 2 indoor parking spaces
- Price: $795,000
- Condo fee: $514/Month
- Taxes: $15,706.24
- MLS#: 1921146
