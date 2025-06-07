Traveling Fruit Trucks Bringing Peaches to Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Amid “one of the best Georgia peach seasons in decades,” trucks full of the sweet stone fruits are soon to arrive in Milwaukee, offering four-pound bags and half-bushel boxes for sale at more than a dozen locations across the area.

Tree-Ripe Fruit Co.’s Peach Stop Trucks are making their way through the state this summer, with weekly pop-ups scheduled in Bay View and Bluemound Heights — along with additional stops around the city and in nearby suburbs.

“We just got back from our pre-season visit to Pearson Farm to see the peaches for ourselves and it’s the bumper crop we dream of,” said Tiernan Paine, owner of Tree-Ripe Fruit Co, in a statement. “Everything lined up perfectly this season … It’s going to be a perfect summer.”

Paine added that the 2025 crop will have no purchase limits and no price increases compared to last year.

Maxie’s, 6732 W. Fairview Ave., will host Tree-Ripe on Mondays from noon to 1:30 p.m., beginning June 16 and running through Aug. 4. The trucks will also park at SmallPie, 2504 E. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning June 18 and continuing through July 30.

Both pop-up sales will feature four-pound bags of Georgia peaches, along with Georgia pecans, New Mexico pistachios, Wisconsin raw honey, Tree-Ripe jams and Tree-Ripe maple syrup. Michigan blueberries are expected to become available in early July.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The fruits are also available in larger portions at Peach Stop Truck events, which will take place June 24 and July 22 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 8110 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Outside of Milwaukee proper, Tree-Ripe Fruit is set for appearances in Shorewood, Wauwatosa, Oak Creek and nearly 200 other sites across the Midwest. A full schedule is available to view online.

Customers can also order online or sign up for Tree-Ripe’s Farm Share subscription boxes for home delivery.

“There’s nothing like seeing people line up for peaches year after year,” Paine said. “Some of our customers have been coming to the truck for over 20 years so it’s more than just fruit, it’s like a family reunion. It’s a summer tradition we’re really proud to be part of.”

Tree-Ripe is also bringing back its “Share a Peach” sweepstakes, giving customers a chance to win free peaches or gift cards throughout the season. To enter, pick up a free paper tote at purchase, fill it with peaches, and share a photo of yourself giving them to friends, family or neighbors using the hashtag #shareapeach.