Trump Administration’s Freeze On New International Students Would Impact State’s Universities

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Trump administration’s pause in new student visa interviews could impact enrollment at Wisconsin universities, which had thousands of international students this school year.

Gov. Tony Evers called the plan “wrongheaded” and said it will “scare people away” from the U.S.

A Tuesday cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered staff at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world to not schedule any new student or exchange visitor visa interviews, according to reporting by Politico and The New York Times. The pause has been confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

The order came as the Trump administration is reportedly considering ramping up inspections of foreign students’ social media history, which could cause significant delays for those interested in studying in the U.S. The shift follows the administration’s crackdown on international students who have participated in protests against the war in Gaza.

There were 10,849 international students enrolled at Universities of Wisconsin system campuses last fall, with the bulk attending UW-Madison. Marquette University data shows another 398 enrolled there at the same time.

A spokesperson for UW-Madison told WPR universities have not been advised on any policy change from the White House and declined to comment on the State Department pause. A Universities of Wisconsin spokesperson told WPR that President Jay Rothman was unavailable for an interview. The director of Marquette University’s Office of International Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

While in Superior on Wednesday, Evers was asked about the Trump administration’s pause on new student visa interviews. He appeared skeptical and said, “who knows if that’s what they’re going to do, that might be a plan.”

“But of course, all this is just going to scare people away from the United States, people that might come here, get an education, stay here, make some really important progress in some area, whether it’s science or medicine or whatever,” Evers said. “So to me, it’s just all wrongheaded.”

According to a November study by NAFSA: Association of International Educators, there were 15,587 international students at Wisconsin colleges during the 2023-24 school year who had an estimated $541 million economic impact via tuition, rent and other spending. In a statement, Executive Director and CEO Fanta Aw said international students “already represent the most tracked and vetted category of nonimmigrants in the United States.”

“It is a poor use of taxpayer dollars to devote resources into screening students who are already subject to extensive background checks, while business visitors and tourists are not tracked at all,” Aw said.

She said international students are “tremendous assets” who contribute to U.S. innovation, research and economic strength, and “undermining their ability to study here is self-defeating.”

“Moreover, there is no urgent justification to halt visa appointments while internal policy updates are considered,” Aw said. “This only adds unnecessary delays, fuels uncertainty, and damages our reputation as a welcoming destination for global talent.”

In the last two months, 27 international students at UW-Madison had their visas terminated by the Trump administration, only to have those terminations reversed. On April 15, a federal judge in Wisconsin issued a temporary restraining order blocking federal immigration authorities from terminating the visa of one of the international students at UW-Madison.

Listen to the WPR report

Trump administration pause on new student visa interviews could affect Wisconsin colleges was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.