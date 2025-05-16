Largest Office Building in Westown Could Be Partially Converted To Apartments

310W could become one of downtown's largest apartment buildings.

One of downtown’s largest office buildings could soon house more than 200 apartments.

The 578,000-square-foot 310W, formerly called “The Blue” for its distinctive facade, could see half of its office space converted to apartments under a new plan.

New York-based Time Equities acquired the building, the largest office building on the west side of Downtown, in 2017. By 2019, it was 64% vacant and the firm announced it was investing $30 million in modernizing the structure.

A preliminary review request was filed Thursday with the Department of Neighborhood Services by The Kubala Washatko Architects, TKWA, to add 222 apartments.

Constructed in 1983, the structure is effectively two buildings connected by a 14-story atrium. Originally known as Henry S. Reuss Federal Plaza, it was initially home to several federal agencies that departed after 9/11 changed security requirements.

Despite an attempt in 2019 to deliver “a Class A experience at a Class B price,” the building has struggled to attract tenants. The COVID-19 pandemic took hold less than a year after the company unveiled its plan and decimated office leasing. New buildings, meanwhile, offer higher ceilings, more natural light and more traditional, rectangular floor plans.

But the building’s location has dramatically improved since 2019. The Avenue, located across the street, brought several new offices tenants Downtown and includes the highly-trafficked 3rd Street Market Hall on the first floor. The Bradley Symphony Center opened a block to the east. Milwaukee Tool, Enerpac and others opened nearby offices. The Baird Center was expanded and Vel R. Phillips Plaza opened.

Two other aging office Wisconsin Avenue office buildings are poised to undergo office-to-residential conversions.

The 35-story 100 East building is planned to be converted to 350 apartments. Three blocks to the west, J. Jeffers & Co. is planning to partially convert the 20-story building at 633 W. Wisconsin Ave. into housing with 228 apartments.

In April, the Department of City Development unveiled a tax incremental financing policy proposal that would provide substantial financial subsidies to developers converting aging office buildings to residential space.

Time Equities, in a statement, did not fully commit to the proposed conversion.

“While the architect filed for permitting to showcase potential apartment layouts, this conversion is not confirmed and the permit doesn’t obligate the developer to move forward with this,” said the company. “Ongoing discussions and critical steps need to be completed before anything is done.”

The property is currently assessed for $22 million.

2019 Photos

