Gov. Evers, GOP Legislators Say Tax Cut Talks Are ‘Productive’

Evers says cuts can't be separate from state budget. Republicans seem open to that.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who run the Legislature both say they’re having productive conversations about passing a tax cut, even as timing of the state budget is in limbo.

At an event early Tuesday, Evers told reporters that he met with Republican leadership and that their respective staffs have also had “good” meetings.

“It was all about tax cuts and what they want to do with that and what we hope to do and see if we can find a common ground,” he said.

Evers reiterated previous pledges not to support a tax bill passed separately from the state budget.

“It has to be part of the budget. We just can’t do things one way, and then, you know, just do taxes and then do spending,” he said. “We have to look at it together.”

Later in the day, Republicans indicated that they’d be willing to look at changes to the tax code — which they’ve repeatedly pointed to as central to their agenda this session — as part of the overall state budget discussion.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

That process has already begun, after Evers introduced his proposed budget, which then gets taken up by the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee and rewritten. But Madison leaders have indicated actual debate could begin later than usual this year, due to uncertainty from the federal government.

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who co-chairs the Joint Finance Committee, said while Republicans would prefer to pass a tax cut before the committee process begins, they’ll consider going through the budget as Evers prefers.

“It’s good that talks are happening, and as long as we can get to a goal of making sure we have meaningful tax reform as part of the budget process, I think that’s the most important part,” Born said.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said passing a tax cut is part of how Republicans will identify how to spend state dollars.

“Just like any family, the first thing you do when you create a budget is you have to know how much do you have to spend,” he said. “I think the governor realizes that we’re not going to spend any more money unless we have the ability to reduce taxes and help folks deal with inflation, and I think we realize that we’re not going to ever get a tax cut if we don’t talk with the governor and see where his priorities are, as well.”

Listen to the WPR report

Tony Evers, Republicans in Wisconsin Legislature say tax cut negotiations are ‘productive’ was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.