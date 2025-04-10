Pick Where Future Bublr Bikes Docks Should Go As Part of Massive Expansion

Hundreds of new bikes and docks will expand utility, reach of bike-sharing system.

Bublr Bikes is about to double in size.

Backed by federal funding, the nonprofit bike-sharing system intends to add more than 500 electric bikes and 800 new individual docks. An additional grant could add even more bikes and docks.

The planned expansion is to hit Milwaukee’s streets later this year, but the Department of Public Works and Bublr are first soliciting input on where the docks should go.

The proposed locations, according to the Engage MKE website, attempt to balance expanding the range of the system adding further away docks and increasing the system’s ease of use by increasing the density of stations within its core service area.

Bay View, Lincoln Village, western Walker’s Point, Clarke Square would see a dramatic expanse of coverage, with coverage east of Interstate 43/94 expanding south from Zillman Park at the northern tip of Bay View south to Humboldt Park and E. Oklahoma Avenue. West of the freeway, stations would be added south of their current alignment along W. National Avenue south to W. Lincoln Avenue and west towards the city’s border along rough N. 37th Street.

The Near West Side neighborhoods would see an increased station density, as would Downtown, the East Side and Harambee.

“This investment allows Bublr Bikes to expand beyond our current network as well as adding density to make Bublr an easy choice when moving through our beautiful city. The expansion means more of our neighbors can access an affordable, reliable, and convenient alternative to transportation. Bublr remains committed to being a bikeshare for all and looks forward to introducing the system in new neighborhoods and communities,” said Bublr executive director Laura Bolger in a statement. “As the local, nonprofit operator of Milwaukee’s bikeshare system, our members enable us to provide free memberships to income qualified residents, provide a fully integrated adaptive bike program and workforce development through a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club and DreamBikes.”

The expansion, the largest since the system’s 2014 launch, comes as the city is dramatically expanding a network of protected bike lanes. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, in 2023, announced a goal of having 50 miles at least under development by 2026, but the city is currently well ahead of the pace.

Several of the new stations would be installed along those planned or constructed protected lanes, including stations on S. 2nd Street, W. Highland Avenue, N. Jefferson Street and W. Lisbon Avenue.

The new docks and stations would be owned by the City of Milwaukee and managed by Bublr due to their funding source. The arrangement is common for much of Bublr’s infrastructure.

The city won a $3.3 million Transportation Alternatives Program grant last fall from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The formula funding is provided by the federal government to states and, unlike many awards during the Trump administration, has not been subject to clawbacks or cancellations. The city must provide $830,000 in matching funds to access the grant.

Last September, the city was also awarded a $1.7 million Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant from WisDOT, in addition to funding to build three new protected bike lanes. With a $434,000 local match, Bublr is expected to be able to purchase 300 more e-bikes and 165 more docks with the CMAQ grant.

The system increasingly relies on technology and bike vendor BCycle’s third-generation docks, which are smaller, black and have an upside-down U-shaped. The docks smaller profile allow them to be installed in more locations. The individual docks are linked together to form stations where more than one bike can be checked out or returned.

Bublr also continues to operate networks within West Allis and Wauwatosa. The latest Milwaukee expansion would expand the ease of crossing the border between the three cities on a Bublr bike.

The system relies on users taking dock-to-dock trips with access available on a per-minute or membership basis. Users can unlock bikes by using a smartphone application or using a kiosk at older stations.