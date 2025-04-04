City Wants Your Feedback On Its Plan To End Traffic Deaths

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s bold vision to dramatically improve safety for all roadway users is ready for public review.

Two upcoming public houses will give the public a chance to make their voices heard on the Vision Zero Action Plan.

Milwaukee formally adopted a goal of ending traffic deaths in 2022 and set a 2037 deadline for achieving the lofty aim. Many of its traffic calming and street reconstruction projects have attempted to move the city toward fewer fatalities and serious injuries, but the new plan attempts to formally harmonize efforts across city government.

The plan includes 100 action items and seven overarching strategies.

“The City of Milwaukee is making important progress toward our Vision Zero goal. While there continues to be too many people seriously injured or killed on our streets, the safe systems approach is working,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “Reckless driving justifiably remains a top concern here, so, there is broad support for the actions we have taken. As you will see in this plan, there is also a commitment to develop new approaches, adapting our response to the scourge of danger on our roads.”

To date in 2025, the city’s Traffic Violence Dashboard identifies 10 deaths, 998 people injured and 685 crashes with injuries. In 2024, the dashboard says 73 people were killed and 5,540 injured across 3,924 crashes. The plan identifies that 10% of streets account for 58% of severe or fatal crashes.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Johnson, as his first act as mayor in 2021, declared reckless driving a public safety crisis. In March, he unveiled the city’s 2025 construction plan, which includes 60 safety-focused projects.

The seven strategies included in the draft plan are to build safe streets for all users by prioritizing the most dangerous roads, supporting accountability in the justice system, supporting vibrant, people-centered places, promoting traffic safety through communication encourage and education, ensuring timely and effective EMS and medical care, advocacy for safer vehicles and champion and advocacy for state-level changes to laws and practices.

Several cities across the country have adopted the vision, which started in Sweden in the 1990s. The most notable American city that achieved the goal was Hoboken, New Jersey.

The action plan is available for review on the City of Milwaukee’s Engage MKE website.

Open Houses

Spanish translation provided at both open houses. Attend for 15 minuts or an hour. No formal presentation.

Monday, April 7

Online webinar

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15

Villard Square Library – 5190 N. 35th St.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22

Mitchell Street Library – 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Online Survey