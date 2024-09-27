Milwaukee Wins Funding For Three New Protected Bike Lanes
Plus: DPW, council discussing ways to better protect, beautify existing lanes.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- February 20, 2016 - Cavalier Johnson received $250 from Robert Bauman
Transportation
-
FTA Requiring MCTS, Others To Search For Threats To Transit WorkersSep 26th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Bender Park Bike Trail Coming in 2025Sep 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
County, WisDOT Plan $2.6 Million Mason Street Bridge RehabSep 19th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer