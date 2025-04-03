Program to pick up drivers at various points around the city would last less than two months.

A relief program for Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus drivers will likely stop before it starts.

The plan was to use ride-share services to pick up bus drivers whose shift had ended mid-route. The mid-route relief points are a security concern for MCTS and the bus operators union, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998. Operators, according to the union, have been assaulted as they waited for a bus back to the station.

But there’s not enough money for the program, according to MCTS.

During the 2025 budget process, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors adopted an amendment sponsored by Sup. Shawn Rolland and added $30,000 to the MCTS budget for the program. It was intended as a pilot to test the idea.

But after costing out the rides, MCTS estimates there’s not even enough money for a pilot. Between the two MCTS stations — Fond du Lac and Kinnickinnic — there are 615 relief points, where drivers get off a bus to head back to the station. The transportation network companies (TNC) told MCTS it would cost $10 a ride to provide the service, or more than $6,000 a week.

“If TNC service were provided at all relief points each week, the total cost would be $6,150,” MCTS Interim Managing Director Julie Esch wrote in a report to the Milwaukee County Board. “Funding would be exhausted in less than six weeks into the pilot.”

MCTS is not asking for more money. It’s asking the board to deauthorize the pilot program.

The transit system is already running another relief-point ride program, using two vans MCTS owns to pick up drivers at relief points. That, too, is considered a pilot.

When the ride-share program was put in the budget, the board also adopted an amendment by Sup. Justin Bielinski that funded the purchase of two additional vans to expand the van program. MCTS said it has not moved forward with the program because the board didn’t include operating funds for the vans.

The county board’s Committee on Transportation and Transit will consider the transit system’s request this month.

