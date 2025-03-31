It all depends if the billionaire's backing of Brad Schimel for Wisconsin Supreme Court succeeds.

A story today in the New Yorker on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election pitting liberal Susan Crawford against conservative Brad Schimel offered much that we in Wisconsin already know, but some interesting stuff (by writer Dan Kaufman) that’s new:

-Billionaire Elon Musk‘s total spending to elect Schimel has surpassed $20 million and is likely still rising.

-For voters in heavily Republican Waukesha County, the race is all about Musk. “Eighty per cent of our canvassing interactions are about Musk,” said Matt Mareno, the chair of the Waukesha County Democratic Party.

-Out of state canvassers for Musk’s America PAC often know little about the race. One came to Mareno’s door where Mareno had a large Crawford campaign sign in his yard. “‘He had no idea who Susan Crawford was,'” Mareno noted. “‘So, like, you don’t know who’s running against your boy Brad?’ Mareno asked. The canvasser didn’t. He had been flown in from Texas and was being put up at a hotel and paid twenty-five dollars an hour.”

-The conservative group Turning Point USA is paying canvassers for Schimel much more— $250 a day.

-“Musk is planning to expand his state-based efforts by getting involved in local elections in Nevada, where he has clashed with a county commission over a tunneling project,” the story noted. The Wall Street Journal reported that other battleground states, including Arizona and Georgia, “are clamoring for him to get involved in their races, too.”

Both parties have agreed on one thing: the race has become nationalized, and is about Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. If Schimel wins, there will be more efforts by Musk and Trump to nationalize state races.

As for the writer, Dan Kaufman is a Wisconsin native who lives in Brooklyn and has written for the New Yorker and New York Times, and is author of the 2018 book, The Fall of Wisconsin, subtitled “The Conservative Conquest of a Progressive Bastion and the Future of American Politics.”