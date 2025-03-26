Trump Issues Order Changing Election Rules

Trump administration wants proof of citizenship during voter registration, claims U.S. elections are not properly secured.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday seeking to make changes to elections across the country, claiming a widespread risk of foreign nationals voting in U.S. elections.

The order would require U.S. citizens to provide documents proving citizenship when registering to vote and withold federal funding from any states that do not implement the new provision.

The Trump administration alleges that U.S. elections are poorly secured and that current laws do not adequately prevent foreign nationals from voting or interfering in U.S. elections.

“Despite pioneering self-government, the United States now fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections employed by modern, developed nations, as well as those still developing,” the order states.

The order directs the independent, bipartisan Election Assistance Commission to update a national voter registration form to include a proof of citizenship requirement within 30 days, and to withhold federal funding for election administration from any states that do not use the form.

Posting on X.com, Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chair of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, said Wisconsin is “exempt” from using the registration form. In 2023, the form was found in conflict with state law by a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge after the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued, arguing the form did not meet requirements of state law.

“No voters are registering in Wisconsin using that form,” Jacobs wrote. “They are prohibited from doing so.”

Because proof of citizenship requirement does not take effect for 30 days it will not affect the upcoming April 1 election, Jacobs said. The state supreme court election between Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel has drawn national attention, and historic amounts of campaign spending. Trump has endorsed Schimel; Elon Musk has spent millions to support Schimel’s campaign; former president Barack Obama endorsed Crawford.

Another provision of the order would require states to maintain paper ballots, or paper records, of every vote. Wisconsin already does this, according to Jacobs.

Beyond requiring proof of citizenship, the order seeks to use the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the Department of Homeland Security to check state voter rolls against federal immigration databases and state records.

Another provision to create formal agreements between states and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), to provide “detailed information on all suspected violations of State and Federal election laws discovered by State officials. States that refuse to enter into these agreements could lose federal funding and grants from the DOJ.