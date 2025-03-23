Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

I spend a lot of time talking to voters about elections like what’s on the ballot, why it matters, and who’s running. Lately, I’ve been making calls to voters about the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, specifically to campaign for Susan Crawford. And I keep getting asked the same question: Why does this race matter?

For some, this election might feel like just another judicial race. For me, it’s about much more. This election determines whether we can access the care we need, cast a vote that actually counts, and live without fear that our rights will be trampled. This race is about survival.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court has the power to determine whether our basic rights remain intact or are stripped away by extremist politicians. We’ve already seen what happens to bodily autonomy and health care when the wrong people control our courts: a near-total abortion ban from the 1800s was suddenly enforceable, forcing pregnant people into a legal and medical nightmare. I don’t have the option of a safe pregnancy, if I got pregnant, it would likely be a death sentence due to some of my health conditions. And yet, in Wisconsin, my access to reproductive healthcare including the right to make decisions about my body is dictated by judges who don’t know me, don’t care about me, and certainly don’t see my autonomy as a right worth protecting. This is what’s at stake in this election.

Access to bodily autonomy is also about access to best-practice medical care for transgender people. In Wisconsin, gender-affirming care is already under attack, with politicians pushing bans on care for minors and trying to make it harder for transgender adults to access healthcare. We’ve seen what’s happening in other states where legal battles are taking place over whether trans people can exist in public spaces, whether they can access gender markers on IDs, and whether they can even get healthcare. A conservative Supreme Court in Wisconsin would open the door to these same attacks here. Trans kids and adults in this state deserve dignity and safety, not more political persecution.

In addition to healthcare access, the Wisconsin Supreme Court plays a crucial role in protecting voting rights, fair elections, and democracy itself. For years, Wisconsin has been one of the most gerrymandered states, meaning political district lines were drawn in a way that unfairly favored one party and kept a small group of politicians in power. Recently, the court ruled to replace those unfair maps with fairer ones, making district boundaries more balanced so that every voter’s voice has a real impact. But the fight isn’t over. Future court decisions will determine whether we keep moving toward fair elections or let politicians rig the system again.

Let’s not forget about workers. For years, Wisconsin has been a testing ground for anti-worker policies like attacks on collective bargaining, and passing laws that benefit corporations while leaving working people behind. The court has ruled on cases that impact everything from wage protections to the rights of unions to organize. A conservative court would continue chipping away at worker power, while a court with justices like Susan Crawford would stand up for working people.

The environment is at risk too. Wisconsin has a long history of corporate polluters getting away with poisoning our water, and the courts have often been the only tool communities have to fight back. PFAS contamination, pipelines running through Indigenous lands, and weakened environmental protections are all issues that could come before the court in the coming years. Justices will likely rule on key environmental cases, including whether polluters can be held accountable for cleaning up contamination and whether public land can be further exploited by corporate interests. Do we want justices who side with the people or the polluters?

This race matters. Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel couldn’t be more different in their treatment of working people, reproductive rights, and democracy. We can move forward as a state together, or remain a deeply divided state that strips away the rights of others. This isn’t just a question of legal philosophy, it’s a question of who gets to live freely in the future of Wisconsin.

So when people ask me why this race matters, I tell them the truth: because my life depends on it and the future of Wisconsin depends on it. Go vote on April 1st.

Kat Klawes is a proud Milwaukeean. She has a BA in Education from Northern Michigan University and a MA in Education Policy from Marquette University. She is a GLAAD Media Institute Alumni and has a decade of experience in policy work, community organizing, and she currently works at Citizen Action of Wisconsin.