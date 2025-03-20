New Restaurant Would Replace Bar City Shut Down

Bistro 4923 is proposed for the former Jack's Executive Bistro.

Nearly nine months after the City of Milwaukee shut down its previous tenant, the building at 4923 W. Villard Ave. could soon house a new business.

Alexis McKinney plans to open Bistro 4923 in the building, serving casual eats and cocktails, according to a license application. Billed as a full-service restaurant, Bistro 4923 would also offer hookah and live entertainment.

McKinney will be sole owner of the new business, which aims to open in mid-May. She brings past experience from managing a lounge in New Orleans, according to the license application.

The proposed menu features chicken wings, available naked or breaded, with sauce options like Buffalo mild, Buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, barbecue, lemon pepper, sweet heat and honey garlic. It also includes chicken nuggets, tenders, burgers and pizza. Seafood options like shrimp and catfish would also be available, along with daily specials such as Taco Tuesdays and Turkey Leg Saturdays.

A list of signature drinks includes cocktails like tequila sunrise, frozen strawberry margarita and Cocolemon.

The 1,800-square-foot bar and restaurant space, located in the Hampton Heights neighborhood, was most recently home to Jack’s Executive Bistro. The Common Council voted unanimously to close the former nightclub in July 2024, following a security-involved shooting at the premises.

The shooting, which injured one victim, was among 27 incidents detailed in a police report for the business during its 2024 license renewal hearing. Opened in 2022, Jack’s was frequently the subject of complaints from neighbors over litter, noise and, in 2023, reports of illegal strippers.

The proposed menu for Bistro 4923 is nearly identical to that of Jack’s Executive Bistro.

JKH Investments, LLC owns the Villard Avenue property, which also includes a 25-space parking lot.

The license application for Bistro 4923 is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business is planned to open May 16 with operating hours from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.

McKinney did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

