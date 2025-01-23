Teen Lounge Planned For Hampton Avenue

Mocktails, talent shows, snacks and more would be available for youth at Teen-n-Out.

It’s a rare day that Sharron Hart’s home isn’t full of kids. The mother of three often plays host to her 10, 15 and 17-year-old friends, especially since activities for youth outside the house are limited.

They can’t go anywhere anymore,” she said, noting that malls and even certain restaurants require parental supervision. “They just really need a place to go and be off the street.”

Hart is now working to make that a reality, with plans to open Teen-n-Out, a youth-specific lounge, at 1950 W. Hampton Ave.

Hart said she envisions the business as a lounge solely for teens, offering a safe space to hang out with friends, eat, listen to music and play games. In addition to daily activities, Hart said she plans to host weekly events including karaoke and open mics, as well as monthly workshops for technical skills like barbering, hairstyling and contracting.

“I feel like there’s a lot of hidden talent in these teens,” she said. “And with certain unfortunate circumstances, they can’t bring it out and showcase it.”

The proposed Teen-n-Out space would include a stage for performances and counter seating where patrons can enjoy mocktails, flavored lemonade, fountain drinks and slushies. A food program, curated by Hart’s grandmother, features burgers, nachos, wraps, pizza, chicken tenders, sides and desserts like churro bites and a brownie sundae.

With a capacity for up to 80 guests, Hart also plans to offer a few tables for groups and indoor swings for additional seating. Her renovations were minimal, focusing mainly on giving the space a fresh look and adding new decor.

Hart, who fostered her entrepreneurial skills as the owner of a clothing store, said the project aligns with her passion for working with youth.

“Teens just have a really soft spot for me,” she said. “They just really need someone to listen, to engage with them and make them feel like they’re more than just a kid.”

And the feeling is mutual. “I just have so much fun with teens, I really do.”

After its opening, tentatively set for early February, Teen-n-Out will continue to expand its entertainment offerings, starting with a video game setup, Hart said. A license application for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

The business’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

