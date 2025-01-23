Bay View Restaurant Sets Opening Date

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Every new business could use a bit of extra luck, and Nyo Nyo Lin isn’t leaving anything to chance when it comes to her restaurant, Ni Burmese.

Before its official opening on Jan. 25, the restaurant will hold a private ceremony featuring a traditional monk’s blessing. The practice, common in Burmese culture, is intended to usher in prosperity and good fortune.

The Southeast Asian restaurant, 2140 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., draws inspiration from generational recipes once featured at her family’s restaurants in Myanmar. Lin’s mother, Ni Ni, will lead the restaurant’s kitchen, with experience stretching back to her teenage years in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma), where she learned to cook alongside her own mother.

Highlights include mohinga, a fish soup made with rice noodles and garnished with boiled eggs, crispy fritters and fresh cilantro. The soup, Myanmar’s national dish, is typically eaten as a filling breakfast. The menu also features fragrant coconut chicken soup and khan oh, bean vermicelli soup with pork or chicken, as well as appetizers like samosas, Burmese tempura and fried pork rolls.

A full menu is available to view online.

Ni Burmese will join a handful of recent arrivals to the first-level retail space at KinetiK, including Mochinut, serving rice flour doughnuts, and Roll Up, a build-your-own spring roll restaurant. New Land Enterprises manages the storefronts, which also house Eyes on the Lake, JB Nails & Spa and Paloma Taco and Tequila.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In a press release, New Land confirmed plans for a new cocktail bar are still progressing. 17th Ward Cocktail Lounge was proposed for the building last spring.

“It’s been inspiring to see this neighborhood come alive again,” said Joey Wisniewski, New Land’s senior development coordinator, in a statement. “With the completion of Zillman Park and the incredible variety of bars and restaurants establishing themselves here, this stretch of KK has become a true hotspot. We’re proud to play a role in revitalizing Bay View, supporting local businesses and bringing fresh energy to the community.”

The hours of operation for Ni Burmese are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.