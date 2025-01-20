Hmong Restaurant Joining Phongsavan Asian Market

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, quick-service restaurant specializing in pho, stuffed wings, pork belly, and other Southeast Asian favorites is coming to Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.

Xiong Pao Lor, a first-time restaurateur, plans to open Maider Kitchen Restaurant at 6318 N. 76th St., inside Phongsavan Market.

Lor named the restaurant in honor of his mother, whose passion for cooking inspired the business. “I’ve always loved food, and my mom loves to cook,” he said, adding that some of the featured dishes at Maider Kitchen will be based on generational recipes.

The proposed menu offers a blend of Asian cuisines, featuring pho from Vietnam, Hmong sausage and Singapore-style noodles. Additional entrees include fried pork belly, fried chicken, seasonal fish, sweet braised pork, pork belly stew with boiled vegetables and red curry with pork.

Appetizers such as egg rolls, crab rangoon, meatball skewers and stuffed wings will also be available, along with sides like sticky rice and fried rice.

Maider Kitchen is awaiting its final inspections, with an anticipated opening in the coming days or weeks, Lor said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The 1,574-square-foot restaurant space is located in the southeast corner of the market. The building, owned by Pai Yang, houses existing vendors including Phongsavan Cafe and Mailee’s Cafe, according to its Facebook page.

Yang originally opened the market in 2009, later expanding the business to a neighboring building at 6300 N. 76th St. With more than 70 vendors selling hot meals, local produce, clothing and more, the marketplace quickly became a hub for culture and community.

However, its upward trajectory shifted several years ago when it was sold to Kay Yang (no relation to Pai Yang). Under new ownership, the business was renamed 5XEN Super Asian Market, and ambitious plans for a $20 million expansion were proposed.

The expansion was to be completed in 2021, but legal and financial troubles prevented the plan from moving forward. For more information, see Urban Milwaukee’s previous coverage.

Pai Yang has since regained ownership of the property, and is working to restore the market to its former glory. Its newest vendor is part of that making that goal a reality.

Once open, Maider Kitchen’s proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.