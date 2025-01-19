12 Ways To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukeeans can celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by attending speeches, performances, volunteer events and other family-friendly events planned throughout the city.

This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 20.

Here’s a list of events in Milwaukee where you can honor King’s life and legacy.

We Got This Milwaukee is seeking volunteers to stop by and grab a trash picker or a garbage bag anytime from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 on the corner of 9th and Ring.

You can reach out to We Got This at contact@wegothismke.com with any questions.

On Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ubuntu Research & Evaluation will host “Beloved Community Day” at The Table, 5305 W. Capitol Dr. This free event will honor King’s life through connection, arts and crafts, and storytelling. All ages are welcome to attend. More information here.

Kids Impact Community is holding a national day of service program from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at Congregation Shalom – Fox Point, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd. The event will include a program for all-ages, family-friendly activities and various on-site, service projects. Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to help with setup the day before and assist attendees at a variety of project stations on the day of the event. More information here.

In honor of King’s legacy of service, people will be gathering to make blankets to support Foundations for Freedom Inc., an organization that is on the frontline of eradicating sex trafficking through education, advocacy, awareness and prevention. Blanket-making will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. RSVP here. More information here.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Potawatomi Casino Hotel, 1721 W. Canal St., from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. The event will include breakfast and fellowship. The YMCA will also recognize the impact of local non-profit organizations. The program will also showcase the words and creativity of youth, powerful speakers and moving performances. Register here. More information here.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center will host its 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 in the Performing Arts Center’s Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St. The program will highlight community youths who interpret King’s words. Winners will be showcased at the celebration. A free concert will follow the event. More information here.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Coalition will host a justice program on Monday, Jan. 20, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1935 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. The program will feature musical performances and remembrances from local activists who knew and worked with King. Groups working for peace in Palestine will be recognized. The free, family-friendly event will conclude with a march (weather-permitting) at 2:30 p.m. to the King statue in the 1700 block of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. More information here.

FATE: Arts & Performing Group is handing out a free MLK Freedom Bell Kit in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20. You can register here. More information here.

King Fest is a free interactive program focusing on equity, restitution and restorative justice. The program will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center St. The Rev. Dr. Al Sampson will be the keynote speaker. More information here.

Grohmann Museum is hosting a free kids art day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at 1000 N. Broadway. The museum will host drop-in art activities in its stART Lab. Kids and their families are welcome to stop by to create Romare Bearden-inspired collages, draw with coloring pages and work on a group writing project. More information here.

The Martin Luther King Community Center is hosting its “We are the Change – A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” event at noon on Monday, Jan. 20 at King Park, 1531 W. Vliet St.. Chris Abele, former Milwaukee County executive, will be a guest speaker. There will also be presentations of music, dance, and spoken word honoring King. More information here.

414loral is hosting a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at 1739 N. Martin Luther King Dr. Participants are welcome to write a poem on a vintage typewriter, receive a free stem from 414loral’s bouquet bar and enjoy complimentary tea from HoneyBee Sage. More information here.

Here are ways you can celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.

