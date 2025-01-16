Full-Speed Ahead For Sean Duffy To Serve As Transportation Secretary

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy found affirmation from senators of both parties at his Senate committee hearing Wednesday.

Duffy represented northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District from 2011 to 2019.

Now, he is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of transportation. But his soon-to-be boss barely figured in the proceedings of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

Answering questions from senators, Duffy pledged his support for ongoing federal infrastructure projects across the country and prescribed “tough love” for PR-challenged airplane manufacturer Boeing.

Duffy was formally introduced to the committee by Wisconsin Sens. Ron Johnson, a Republican, and Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat.

Baldwin called Duffy the “right person for this job in this upcoming administration.” She recalled working with him to replace a large 86-year-old bridge in St. Croix County, a project she called “not a matter of right or left.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Duffy answers questions about Boeing, rural airports

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, the committee chair, kicked off questions by asking Duffy what he wants his legacy to be in the DOT role.

Duffy quickly zeroed in on working with the committee to get airplane manufacturer Boeing “back on track.”

In the past year, parts have fallen off Boeing planes, whistleblowers have made headlines and 33,000 of the company’s workers went on strike for seven weeks.

Duffy said Boeing needs “tough love” and that the Federal Aviation Administration must “make sure” the company is implementing its safety plan.

“I’d like to talk to the safety experts at the FAA to see where we’re at and where we need to go to make sure we continue to advance safe airplanes being built at Boeing and exported around the world,” he said.

Duffy pledged not to make cuts to the Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes rural airports that would otherwise lack scheduled flights.

“In my old congressional district, in Rhinelander, we have an Essential Air Service airport. Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is one as well,” he said, adding he “fully understands” their role in rural communities.

Duffy’s recently-nominated deputy, Steven Bradbury, co-authored a chapter in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 policy document that proposed eliminating Essential Air Service funding.

Duffy promised he would see through all existing infrastructure projects. He answered yes when Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked if he would “improve and maintain” passenger rail, including Wisconsin’s new Borealis line between Chicago and Minneapolis.

Duffy promised to work cooperatively and openly with the committee. Between questioning, many committee members wondered at Duffy’s ability to raise his nine children. The Hayward native credited his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy for that achievement.

Listen to the WPR report

Sean Duffy sails through committee hearing for cabinet job was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.