Kohl’s Plans To Close 27 Stores

Menomonee Falls-based retailer struggled with sales for much of 2024

Kohl’s Corp. plans to close 27 underperforming stores across the country by April, the Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced Thursday.

It comes after the company struggled with sales through much of last year, ending the third quarter with an 8.8 percent decrease in year-over-year net sales. Fourth quarter earnings data have not yet been released.

None of the locations that are closing are in Wisconsin. The states that will see closures are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The company also plans to close an e-commerce distribution center in San Bernardino, California in May.

According to Kohl’s, affected workers were informed about the closure plans, and were offered a severance package or the ability to apply to other open jobs with the company.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

Kohl’s to close 27 underperforming stores nationally by April was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.