Milwaukee County Supervisors are considering funding the creation of a memorial to Sade Robinson in Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

Robinson was allegedly killed by Maxwell Anderson in April 2024, who is charged with her murder. Robinson was dismembered and some of her remains were discovered in Warnimont Park.

A resolution is going before the board to use $7,000 from the county’s rainy day fund to install a memorial to honor her life and “bring awareness to the pervasive issue of gender-based violence against women of color.”

The resolution is sponsored by Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez and co-sponsored by supervisors Steve Taylor, Felesia Martin, Anne O’Connor, Caroline Gómez-Tom and Justin Bielinski.

Martinez told Urban Milwaukee that Robinson’s family is supportive of the memorial. Urban Milwaukee has been unable to reach the family regarding the memorial. The Milwaukee County Parks Foundation is also involved and working with the Robinson family.

“I think it is important that the Robinson family have something to remember her by and I am honored to be able to present something on behalf of county parks,” Martinez told Urban Milwaukee.

The resolution asks Milwaukee County Parks to work with and “collaborate with the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, the Park People of Milwaukee County, Ms. Robinson’s family, and community leaders to design this memorial as a lasting tribute.”

Parks is currently reviewing potential sites, according to Sarah Toomsen, Parks assistant director of planning.

“Parks Planning and the Parks Foundation have met with Sade’s mother and are working on options for a memorial bench through the Park People program,” Toomsen said. “If funding is available, we are hoping to also plant a tree.”