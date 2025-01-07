County Lifeguard Training Begins For Summer 2025
Parks department has lacked full complement of lifeguards for years.
Milwaukee County Parks, ever in search of lifeguards, will begin its annual free lifeguard training sessions next month.
The department is recruiting strong swimmers for the 2025 season to lifeguard at county aquatic facilities, like Cool Waters Water Park and Wilson Park Pool in Franklin. In the past, the county stationed lifeguards at Bradford Beach, but not since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a pre-existing lifeguard shortage worsened.
Parks began its 2025 training Monday with an “express” training session at Pulaski Pool. Three more regular sessions will be held throughout February and March. The department offers new guards starting pay of $17.13 an hour.
To provide enough guards for the entire aquatic system, Parks would need more than 200. In 2021, the numbers sank to 53 after years of declines. In response, the county board funded a number of incentives and bonuses to improve recruitment. Since then the ranks have swelled and in 2024 the department had 136 guards. Parks managed to open more than two dozen wading pools and a handful of deep-well pools and water parks last summer.
“Our lifeguards play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and enjoyment of our community’s pools and aquatic facilities,” Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith said in a statement Monday. “We are excited to offer incentives and training opportunities to attract dedicated individuals to join our team for the 2025 season.”
Winter Training Sessions
Anyone interested in becoming a county lifeguard can still sign up for training. Parks will host two more training sessions beginning in February.
The first begins Feb. 6 and runs until Feb. 20 at Pulaski Pool, 2701 S. 16th St. The second begins Feb. 25 and runs until March 13 at Noyes Pool, 8235 W. Good Hope Rd.
Comments
It is hard to believe that this shortage…and lack of applications…exists. In the 70’s and early 80’s, hundreds and hundreds of people applied for these jobs. And there was some fierce competition for these coveted positions. And the lifeguards were VERY good swimmers. I lost out to others that were faster and to those who could lift/carry more weight than I could. I passed…but there were so many more qualified that I was so far down on the list. But then, I guess that was when public schools taught swimming as a gym class. I think it was mandatory…but not today..