Milwaukee County Parks, ever in search of lifeguards, will begin its annual free lifeguard training sessions next month.

The department is recruiting strong swimmers for the 2025 season to lifeguard at county aquatic facilities, like Cool Waters Water Park and Wilson Park Pool in Franklin. In the past, the county stationed lifeguards at Bradford Beach, but not since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a pre-existing lifeguard shortage worsened.

Parks began its 2025 training Monday with an “express” training session at Pulaski Pool. Three more regular sessions will be held throughout February and March. The department offers new guards starting pay of $17.13 an hour.

To provide enough guards for the entire aquatic system, Parks would need more than 200. In 2021, the numbers sank to 53 after years of declines. In response, the county board funded a number of incentives and bonuses to improve recruitment. Since then the ranks have swelled and in 2024 the department had 136 guards. Parks managed to open more than two dozen wading pools and a handful of deep-well pools and water parks last summer.

“Our lifeguards play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and enjoyment of our community’s pools and aquatic facilities,” Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith said in a statement Monday. “We are excited to offer incentives and training opportunities to attract dedicated individuals to join our team for the 2025 season.”

Winter Training Sessions

Anyone interested in becoming a county lifeguard can still sign up for training. Parks will host two more training sessions beginning in February.

The first begins Feb. 6 and runs until Feb. 20 at Pulaski Pool, 2701 S. 16th St. The second begins Feb. 25 and runs until March 13 at Noyes Pool, 8235 W. Good Hope Rd.