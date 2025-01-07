Homicides in Milwaukee Down 39% From 2022

Down from a record high as the post-pandemic decline in crime continues.

Year-over-year crime statistics released Tuesday by the Milwaukee Police Department contain almost entirely good news.

Homicides and non-fatal shootings each fell more than 20% in 2024. Other violent crimes, rape, aggravated assault, burglary and arson, also fell.

“From the start of my time as mayor, I’ve made it very, very clear, that I’ve got no higher priority than working to improve public safety here in the city of Milwaukee,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at MPD headquarters. “That work is underway to make Milwaukee a safer place, [it’s] paying dividends.”

According to MPD’s stats, Type 1 crimes reported to the FBI were down 4% in 2024 compared to 2023, and 12% from 2022.

“For the second year in a row, Part 1 crime is down,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Homicides fell to 132, a 23% drop from 2023 and a 39% drop from the record 215 recorded in 2022.

“Right now, today, we’re demonstrably a more safe city than when I took office,” said Johnson.

And while true, the statement also needs perspective. Johnson’s first full year in office saw a record 215 homicides, the peak of a three-year upward trend that started in 2020. There were fewer homicides in 2024 than in the early 1990s, but Milwaukee has a long way to go to reach the 99 and 97 homicides recorded in 2018 and 2019, or the 35-year-low of 71 recorded in 2008.

“Overall, I am quite satisfied with the direction that we’re headed, and 2024’s successes should motivate all of us, as it motivates me to keep working to make the city safer for all involved,” said Johnson.

Norman said more work is still needed. “Firearm violence continues to be a problem.” He also acknowledged that carjackings are on the rise, but attributed it to an early year surge driven by a handful of people on sprees.

“There are certain people who are responsible for a high number,” said Norman. “I do say that we are very good at investigations. No one is a career carjacker. But we need to work on why are our young ones engage in such a reckless and dangerous behavior… the unfortunate thing is you’re not going to rush your way out of this. You’re not going to scare anyone out of this.”

The chief, who has served in the role since December 2020, said the city has a “great energy and great direction” about improving public safety. “This is about collaboration and working together,” said Norman, citing interactions with community groups. “It is nice to see the direction we’re going and we think we can maintain that.”

“We’re not resting on our laurels. There is still so much work for all of us to do,” said Johnson. “But part of that continued success relies not just on me or the chief of police, but it relies on folks in the community too. Everybody is a part of a public safety… everybody has a role to play.”

“I always say this: there is no one particular item, group action,” said Norman, explaining the cause of the decline. He said prevention strategies brought forth by elected officials, MPD collaborating with the FBI and several other factors are driving the decline.

“We still ask for the community to do a little bit more,” he added. “Meaning that, lock up your firearms. Do not make it available for those that should not have possession in the first place.”

The mayor maintains he has a straightforward two-pillar approach, accountability and prevention. “Accountability through the criminal justice system, through police support, through prosecutors, through the courts, all of them play a vital role and we will continue to work with our partners there.” He said it also involves schools, homes and elsewhere. “Prevention is also part of the mix and it needs to be part of the mix. Whether it’s city agencies, whether it’s community organizations, families, friends, neighbors, you name it, we all have to take part in prevention to make sure our city is a safe place.”

Vehicle Theft Remains Elevated

One crime trend appears to have plateaued: vehicle theft.

Milwaukee encountered an epidemic of vehicle thefts, driven by vulnerabilities in Kia and Hyundai vehicles, starting in 2020. The problem peaked in 2021 when more than 10,000 vehicles were stolen. Thefts fell to 8,099 in 2022, but remained nearly identical in 2023 and 2024 at 6,276 and 6,376.

“There are still things we as a community can do,” said Norman. “The prevention stuff that we talk about.”

He said that includes making sure vulnerable Kia and Hyundai vehicles receive the free software upgrade to eliminate the vulnerability and the use of steering wheel locks

“We ask the public to be more preventative,” he said, requesting valuables be kept out of sight.

A federal lawsuit by Milwaukee and more than 20 other cities related to financial damages from the theft epidemic is ongoing.

