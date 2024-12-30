Urban Milwaukee
Frankly, we're surprised by which stories made the Top 10. You may be, too.

Site of Gray Jett Cafe, 1617 W. Wells St. Photo taken Aug. 21, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

Sometimes the most popular stories aren’t necessarily the biggest news. Our most read-story of 2024 did involve Donald Trump, but not his election or appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Nope, it was his connection to a local restaurant owner who assailed immigrants and made some curious claims.

True, a story about a proposal to build the tallest building in Wisconsin made the top 10. But so did coverage of the city’s 15-day suspension for a Bay View dessert shop.

The missteps in the campaign of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde made national news, so you might expect it to be in our Top 10. But even more popular was a photo essay showing the dilapidated condition inside the former Northridge Mall.

Whether sad or happy, ridiculous or rewarding, what all these wildly varied stories had in common was a strong local focus by a publication that is all about Milwaukee. Odds are, there will be just as much variety, just as many surprises in the year to come and we will be there to cover it.

Happy New Year!

10. Kehr’s Candies Leaving Milwaukee Public Market

Site of Kehr's Candies at Milwaukee Public Market. Photo taken Feb. 19, 2024 by Sophie Bolich 2

9. Eric Hovde Has Another Bad Week

Eric Hovde.

8. New Development Boasts Tallest Building in Wisconsin

Marcus Center garage replacement complex. Rendering by MGA.

7. Alderman Jonathan Brostoff Has Died

State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) at a press conference on restoring public school funding and phasing out the state voucher program. Photo courtesy of Rep. Brostoff’s office.

6. See Inside Northridge Mall Before It’s Demolished

Vandalized interior of Northridge Mall. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

5. New Owners to Take Over Glorioso’s

Glorioso’s Italian Market in May 2020. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

4. City Suspends Brady Street Qdoba

Qdoba, 1348 E. Brady St. Photo taken on September 19, 2020 by Mariiana Tzotcheva

3. City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension

Gordo's, 2301 S. Howell Ave. Photo taken August 2, 2024 by Scotty Mann.

2. More Covid Crassness By Menards

Menards at 8110 W. Brown Deer Rd. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

1. Milwaukee Vegan Cafe Owner Appears With Trump, Assails Migrants

Site of Gray Jett Cafe, 1617 W. Wells St. Photo taken Aug. 21, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

