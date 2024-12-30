The Year’s Most Popular Urban Milwaukee Stories
Frankly, we're surprised by which stories made the Top 10. You may be, too.
Sometimes the most popular stories aren’t necessarily the biggest news. Our most read-story of 2024 did involve Donald Trump, but not his election or appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Nope, it was his connection to a local restaurant owner who assailed immigrants and made some curious claims.
The missteps in the campaign of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde made national news, so you might expect it to be in our Top 10. But even more popular was a photo essay showing the dilapidated condition inside the former Northridge Mall.
Whether sad or happy, ridiculous or rewarding, what all these wildly varied stories had in common was a strong local focus by a publication that is all about Milwaukee. Odds are, there will be just as much variety, just as many surprises in the year to come and we will be there to cover it.
Happy New Year!
10. Kehr’s Candies Leaving Milwaukee Public Market
9. Eric Hovde Has Another Bad Week
8. New Development Boasts Tallest Building in Wisconsin
7. Alderman Jonathan Brostoff Has Died
6. See Inside Northridge Mall Before It’s Demolished
5. New Owners to Take Over Glorioso’s
4. City Suspends Brady Street Qdoba
3. City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension
2. More Covid Crassness By Menards
1. Milwaukee Vegan Cafe Owner Appears With Trump, Assails Migrants
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.