Parents Disappointed By Delay in Switch to Phonics Teaching

A group of Wisconsin parents say the Department of Public Instruction is dragging its feet on implementing new curriculum that aims to improve children’s reading skills.

In 2023, lawmakers passed legislation known as Act 20. It required schools to shift away from “balanced literacy” curriculum to a phonics-based model known as “the science of reading” beginning this school year.

The law also prohibits the use of curriculum in kindergarten through third grade that uses three-cueing instruction, which means encouraging children to use clues like pictures to guess unfamiliar words.

Act 20 was championed by parents who are part of Decoding Dyslexia Wisconsin, who say using the science of reading approach helped their own children learn to read.

On Dec. 13, parents from Decoding Dyslexia, the Wisconsin Reading Coalition, WI Reads and the International Dyslexia Association’s Wisconsin branch sent a letter to DPI. It said they’re concerned with the implementation of Act 20, the failure to develop a plan for training future teachers with the Universities of Wisconsin, and the lowering of academic standards on statewide testing.

“Our school district leaders have lacked guidance and direction on how to effectively implement evidence-based instructional practices that will result in improved student outcomes,” the letter states. “These issues must be promptly addressed before the intent of Act 20 and the goodwill of our educators and citizens are squandered.”

Katie Kasubaski, who heads the state’s Decoding Dyslexia group, said she feels hopeful because many school districts across the state are implementing science of reading into their curriculum.

“But I’m still really disappointed that DPI is putting politics above kids,” said Kasubaski, who served on a DPI reading committee after being appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, “We just want kids to learn how to read, and we also want DPI to follow the law.”

DPI did not answer specific questions regarding parents’ concerns, but in a statement said lawmakers are making it impossible to comply with the law.

Despite Act 20 having bipartisan support, the $50 million needed to develop an office of literacy and recruit dozens of literacy coaches has not been released by the legislature.

In August, a Dane County Circuit Court judge rejected a request by DPI to release the money. Attorney General Josh Kaul has asked the state Supreme Court to take up the matter.

“As we’re now well into the school year, we hope (the Legislature’s) priority will be releasing the nearly $50 million they are holding back from helping kids instead of continuing to play political games,” said DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher. “It is time to focus on doing what is best for our kids — which is what schools across the state are doing.”

Meanwhile, State Superintendent Jill Underly sent a letter to the Joint Finance Committee on Dec. 6 with its list of six reading curriculum books for kindergarteners through third graders to use next school year.

Underly said she will not be going to the Joint Finance Committee for its approval.

“It has now been more than 18 months since Act 20 — bipartisan legislation — was signed into law, and school districts are still without the funding to support implementation due to inaction by your Joint Committee on Finance,” Underly wrote. “Regardless, schools continue to work tirelessly to implement the requirements in Act 20, including purchasing new curriculum with their own limited funds.”

In a response letter dated Dec. 10, Joint Finance Chairs Republicans Howard Marklein and Mark Born said DPI is required by law to submit the curriculum.

Parents disappointed in implementation of new Wisconsin reading law was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.