3 Dead in Shooting at Madison’s Abundant Life Christian School

Shooter among those killed, 6 others injured, police investigation ongoing.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Dec 16th, 2024 02:53 pm
People stand outside of a hospital serving as the reunification center for Abundant Life Christian School students and parents Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Madison, Wis. Angela Major/WPR

At least three people died in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison Monday.

Those who died included the shooter, whom Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes described as a juvenile and student at the school. Barnes said at least six additional people were injured.

Police had earlier reported that five people including the suspect had died, but revised that total at about 1 p.m.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes speaks at a press conference following a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis. on Dec. 16, 2024. Angela Major/WPR

Barnes said police were called to the school at 10:57 a.m.

“When officers arrived they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” he said.

Officers found “a juvenile they believe was responsible for this deceased in the building.”

Barnes said police did not fire their weapons in the school.

“The protocols are simple. Stop the killing, stop the dying, find out who’s doing this. The officers did that, and they did that adamantly,” he said.

The police chief said he would not, for now, say whether those killed and injured were students or staff at the school. While Barnes said he did not believe there was any further threat, he said police were doing multiple sweeps of the school and vehicles at the scene to make sure.

Dogs walk into the area where Abundant Life Christian School students will be reunified with their parents Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Madison, Wis. Angela Major/WPR

Bethany Highman’s daughter attends Abundant Life. Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon outside a reunification center set up for families, Highman said she was able to talk to her daughter on the phone but had not yet been able to see her.

“I just want to make sure that she’s in the right mindset and she’s mature enough to be able to understand and really grasp the concept,” Highman said.

Bethany Highman, mother of a Abundant Life Christian School student, speaks to reporters near the reunification center Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Madison, Wis. Angela Major/WPR

“Who’s prepared for any of this?” she added. “I don’t know what to do. I’m gonna just gather with community, family, with my daughter.”

According to the school’s website, Abundant Life has about 250 students from pre-kindergarten through high school. The school campus is surrounded by homes in the East Buckeye neighborhood.

“Every child, every person in that building, is a victim and will be a victim forever. These types of trauma don’t just go away,” Barnes said.

Roads are blocked off near Buckeye Road in Madison, Wis. following a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Dec. 16, 2024. Angela Major/WPR

SSM Health across the street from Abundant Life Christian School acts as the reunification center after a shooting on Dec. 16, 2024. Angela Major/WPR

“I don’t have all the answers that you want right now, but I will tell you this, we have some of the best officers in the entire country. Our detectives are amazing. We’re going to go and work hard and go through this scene so that we can piece together what exactly happened again,” Barnes said.

He said a reunification center had been set up at the SSM Health clinic on Stoughton Road for school families to join their children.

Other schools in the area were put on security holds during the investigation. At 12:30 p.m. the Madison Metropolitan School District emailed parents saying all schools had lifted their security protocols except La Follette and Sennett — the two schools closest to Abundant Life. The Monona Grove School District emailed parents saying Cottage Grove schools were no longer being secured. Monona schools were being kept secure “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police have encouraged the public to avoid the area along 4900 Buckeye Road in Madison.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Madison’s Abundant Life Christian School was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

