The Week’s Greatest Hits

Milwaukee’s Largest Hotel To Lose 175 Rooms, Get $40 Million Makeover

1. Milwaukee’s Largest Hotel To Lose 175 Rooms, Get $40 Million Makeover

Marcus overhauling its Hilton Milwaukee hotel.

Dec 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Elsa’s to Debut New Menu Featuring Kopp’s Custard

2. Elsa’s to Debut New Menu Featuring Kopp’s Custard

Scheduled to reopen in late December with new burgers, pizza and more.

Dec 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: State Taking Over County Pension System

3. Murphy’s Law: State Taking Over County Pension System

After 87 years, all new county employees will become part of state system.

Dec 2nd, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Trail Extension Will Link Downtown With Planned 20th Street Trail

4. Trail Extension Will Link Downtown With Planned 20th Street Trail

Latest trail extension part of Interstate 43 reconstruction.

Dec 5th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Demolition Underway For Brady Street Hotel

5. Friday Photos: Demolition Underway For Brady Street Hotel

But it’s unclear if and when actual hotel construction will start.

Dec 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Dane County Judge Overrules 60 Sections of Act 10

6. Dane County Judge Overrules 60 Sections of Act 10

Decision largely invalidates 2011 Walker-era law decimating public unions.

Dec 2nd, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Old Library To Become Appliance Store

7. Old Library To Become Appliance Store

Mill Road Library building to get new lease on life for a price below appraised value.

Dec 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Fine Dining Restaurant Ardent to Close, New Owners Coming

8. Fine Dining Restaurant Ardent to Close, New Owners Coming

Known for its James Beard nominations, the restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 31.

Dec 2nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Micro Hospital Opens On Milwaukee’s Far South Side

9. Micro Hospital Opens On Milwaukee’s Far South Side

For-profit Milwaukee ER & Hospital aims to offer accessible, ‘concierge level’ care.

Dec 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Entertainment: Thousands of Biking Santas To Take Over Milwaukee’s Streets

10. Entertainment: Thousands of Biking Santas To Take Over Milwaukee’s Streets

 

Dec 5th, 2024 by Michael Holloway

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Speaker Vos Statement on Act 10 Ruling

1. Speaker Vos Statement on Act 10 Ruling

 

Dec 2nd, 2024 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Salmonella Infections Linked to Cucumbers Sold in Wisconsin

2. Salmonella Infections Linked to Cucumbers Sold in Wisconsin

Three Wisconsinites ill, cucumbers recalled, Wisconsinites urged to check homes for them

Nov 29th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Baldwin Secures Big Wins for Wisconsin Agriculture and Rural Communities in Senate Farm Bill

3. Baldwin Secures Big Wins for Wisconsin Agriculture and Rural Communities in Senate Farm Bill

Baldwin calls on Congress to pass five-year Farm Bill, give farmers, small businesses, and families certainty and support

Dec 3rd, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Zilber Ltd. Announces New CEO

4. Zilber Ltd. Announces New CEO

 

Dec 4th, 2024 by Zilber Ltd.

Service reductions by Ascension Health Services stand to negatively impact the community

5. Service reductions by Ascension Health Services stand to negatively impact the community

Statement from Alderman DiAndre Jackson December 4, 2024

Dec 4th, 2024 by Ald. DiAndre Jackson

WEAC Local Associations Win Big in Recertification Elections

6. WEAC Local Associations Win Big in Recertification Elections

 

Dec 2nd, 2024 by Wisconsin Education Association Council

102.9 The Hog Presents Hog Fest “Shock and Awe” with Five Finger Death Punch at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 17

7. 102.9 The Hog Presents Hog Fest “Shock and Awe” with Five Finger Death Punch at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 17

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. CT

Dec 3rd, 2024 by Fiserv Forum

Shawn Oswald Named President and General Manager of WISN-TV, Milwaukee

8. Shawn Oswald Named President and General Manager of WISN-TV, Milwaukee

 

Dec 3rd, 2024 by Hearst Television

Gov. Evers, Eli Lilly and Company Celebrate $3 Billion Expansion of Manufacturing Facility in Wisconsin

9. Gov. Evers, Eli Lilly and Company Celebrate $3 Billion Expansion of Manufacturing Facility in Wisconsin

According to the company, the investment will benefit millions of patients worldwide, create 2,000 construction jobs, and add 750 highly skilled jobs to Southeastern Wisconsin

Dec 5th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Public Market Holiday Programming

10. Milwaukee Public Market Holiday Programming

 

Nov 29th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market

