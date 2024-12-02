Dane County Judge Overrules 60 Sections of Act 10

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost issued a ruling Monday striking down more than 60 sections of Act 10 as unconstitutional. The 2011 law, a signature accomplishment of Republican Gov. Scott Walker, rolled back collective bargaining rights and benefits of public employees, including teachers unions and municipal employees.

The law has been upheld in past court decisions, but in November 2023 several unions representing public employees filed a new lawsuit against Act 10, arguing it caused a “dire situation” of low pay, staffing shortages and poor working conditions. The suit argued Act 10 law violated the Wisconsin’s equal protection guarantees by dividing public employees into two classes: “general” employees who are subject to the law’s restrictions on collective bargaining and “public safety” employees who are exempt from the law.

In July Frost wrote a ruling signaling that he agreed with this argument. “Nobody could provide this Court an explanation that reasonably showed why municipal police and fire and State Troopers are considered public safety employees, but Capitol Police, UW Police and conservation wardens, who have the same authority and do the same work, are not,” Frost wrote in his July ruling. “Thus, Capitol Police, UW Police, and conservation wardens are treated unequally with no rational basis for that difference.”

In his Monday ruling, Frost issued a far-reaching decision invalidating more than 60 sections of Act 10 — as well as several sections of Act 55, a 2015 follow-up to Act 10, which the 2023 lawsuit also alleged violates the state Constitution’s equal protection clause by treating certain various groups of public employees differently.

Many of the 60 sections struck down by Frost pertain to wage increases and bargaining power of public employees, which was the heart of Act 10. Walker and Republicans argued that teachers and other public employees were overpaid. After the law was passed, public workers earning $50,000 a year saw their take-home pay decline by about 8.5% because they had to pay more for their benefits, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has promised to appeal the ruling, noting that the ruling has come “more than a decade after Act 10 became law and after many courts rejected the same meritless legal challenges. Act 10 has saved Wisconsin taxpayers more than $16 billion. We look forward to presenting our arguments on appeal.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.