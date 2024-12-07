New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Alverno College Welcomes New Vice President for Advancement
Michele Kitson has been named Vice President for Advancement for Alverno College.
Nov 21st, 2024 by Alverno College
OnMilwaukee Promotes COO Carolynn Buser to CEO
Nov 21st, 2024 by OnMilwaukee
Milwaukee-Based ECE Welcomes New President, Stacy Riley
Margit Schatzman to retire Dec. 31 after 41 years of service
Nov 21st, 2024 by Educational Credential Evaluators
Lance Allan Joins WDJT-CBS 58 as Sports Director
Weigel Broadcasting Welcomes a Wisconsin Sports Legend
Nov 18th, 2024 by Weigel Broadcasting Co
WDVA Announces the 2024 Woman Veteran of the Year
Yolanda Medina, M. Ed., USMC Veteran
Nov 12th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs
Commissioner Lafayette L. Crump to be honored as 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 Hall of Fame
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor for a class of elite executives
Nov 11th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
Discovery World Appoints John Emmerich President & CEO
Nov 11th, 2024 by Discovery World
The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments At Two Milwaukee Restaurants
Tracy Spreck named General Manager of Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant; Carly Goldmann named General Manager of Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club
Nov 8th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
Wilson Center Announces Two New Board Members
The Board of Directors at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center of the Arts is proud to announce two new Board members for 2024/25. John C. Hill (“Jay”), and Ann Barry Hanneman as Members-At-Large.
Nov 6th, 2024 by Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces New Vice President of Venue Operations
Graeme Bice joins Marcus Performing Arts Center with strong background in venue management to continue to enhance operations and guest experience
Nov 4th, 2024 by Marcus Performing Arts Center
