New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Dec 7th, 2024 10:00 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District No. 1 Names Sam Rampulla as New Executive Director

Nov 21st, 2024 by The Brewery District

Alverno College Welcomes New Vice President for Advancement

Michele Kitson has been named Vice President for Advancement for Alverno College.

Nov 21st, 2024 by Alverno College

OnMilwaukee Promotes COO Carolynn Buser to CEO

Nov 21st, 2024 by OnMilwaukee

Milwaukee-Based ECE Welcomes New President, Stacy Riley

Margit Schatzman to retire Dec. 31 after 41 years of service

Nov 21st, 2024 by Educational Credential Evaluators

Kristie Pulvermacher Appointed DFI Division of Corporate and Consumer Services Administrator

Nov 19th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Announces Sarah Abel as Executive Director

Nov 19th, 2024 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Lance Allan Joins WDJT-CBS 58 as Sports Director

Weigel Broadcasting Welcomes a Wisconsin Sports Legend

Nov 18th, 2024 by Weigel Broadcasting Co

Kelly Mould Named Milwaukee Regional Leader of Private Wealth Management for Johnson Financial Group

Nov 12th, 2024 by Johnson Financial Group

WDVA Announces the 2024 Woman Veteran of the Year

Yolanda Medina, M. Ed., USMC Veteran

Nov 12th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Commissioner Lafayette L. Crump to be honored as 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 Hall of Fame

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor for a class of elite executives

Nov 11th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

Discovery World Appoints John Emmerich President & CEO

Nov 11th, 2024 by Discovery World

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments At Two Milwaukee Restaurants

Tracy Spreck named General Manager of Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant; Carly Goldmann named General Manager of Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club

Nov 8th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Wilson Center Announces Two New Board Members

The Board of Directors at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center of the Arts is proud to announce two new Board members for 2024/25. John C. Hill (“Jay”), and Ann Barry Hanneman as Members-At-Large.

Nov 6th, 2024 by Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces New Vice President of Venue Operations

Graeme Bice joins Marcus Performing Arts Center with strong background in venue management to continue to enhance operations and guest experience

Nov 4th, 2024 by Marcus Performing Arts Center

