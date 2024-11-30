Program Find Foster Homes for Pets of Domestic Abuse Victims

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Editor’s note: This story contains language surrounding domestic abuse.

A Milwaukee-based program has helped over 350 victims of domestic abuse find a foster home for their pets in the past decade.

Research has shown that victims of domestic abuse have reported their pets being threatened or even harmed by their partner. An initiative, called the Safe Haven Foster Program, aims to address that by helping victims of domestic abuse find a foster home for their pet so they can leave an abusive situation.

Carmen Pitre, the president and CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center, said many victims and survivors of domestic abuse will not leave the situation they’re in because they’re worried about their pets. Pitre called the program a “way forward” for survivors.

“Knowing that your family member, your pet, is being cared for in a safe manner, can make all the difference in the world,” Pitre said.

The initiative, which started in 2012, is a partnership between the Wisconsin Humane Society and the Sojourner Family Peace Center, a domestic abuse treatment center in Milwaukee. It offers free foster care for up to 60 days for the pets of individuals or families who are in a domestic violence situation.

Since its inception, it’s helped 365 clients, according to data from the Wisconsin Humane Society. So far this year, 28 dogs and 22 cats have been placed in foster homes under the program.

Rachel Hahn, the director of animal and client services for the Milwaukee and Ozaukee locations of the Wisconsin Humane Society, said the program is simple but also essential for people experiencing domestic violence.

“That coordination with Sojourner is just so essential,” Hahn said. “It helps the individual as they’re looking for those resources, and then if they have animals that are with them that need that safe place to go.”

If someone is interested, they contact Sojourner Family Peace Center, who then gets in touch with the Wisconsin Humane Society.

“That appointment is handled with discretion and confidentiality so that we can maintain the anonymity of any client that is a part of that program,” Hahn said.

It’s mainly for dogs, cats and small animals.

“Occasionally we get a lizard or, you know, something like that,” Hahn said.

When the animals are in a foster home, victims of domestic abuse feel better about leaving a violent situation. Pitre said one woman several years ago was having trouble leaving a violent situation, but the program offered a way out for her.

“Once we were able to get the pets in the foster care program, she became more than willing to leave,” Pitre said.

“It all was contingent on her knowing that her animals were going to be cared for,” she added.

Pitre said it can be a matter of “life and death” for victims. It can also save the lives of pets as well.

The program comes as domestic violence has been on the rise in recent years across the state and nation. A 2022 report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin found that Wisconsin saw the largest increase in domestic violence-related deaths in the last two decades.

There were 16 domestic violence-related deaths in Milwaukee County in 2018. That number rose to 49 in 2022 and declined to 38 last year.

The program is funded through grants and donations from the community, Hahn said. Hahn also said they offer free neuter and spray services, free micro-chipping and make sure the pet is up to date on vaccinations.

“We want to make sure that we can provide that to their animal,” Hahn said.

If someone wants to learn more about the program they can go here.

Do you need help?

The Sojourner Family Peace Center has a 24-hour hotline and crisis shelter. You can call them at 414-933-2722 or text them at 414- 877-8100.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 800-799-7233.

‘Life and death’: Program helps find foster homes for pets of domestic abuse victims was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.