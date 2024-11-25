Two Food Trucks Land Residencies in Bay View

Dooby Dogs and Pallino Burger are both headed slightly south for the winter.

Two Milwaukee food trucks are migrating south for the winter — but not to a warmer climate. Instead, Dooby Dogs and Pallino Burger are heading to Bay View bars for seasonal residencies.

Dooby Dogs, which got its start at Boone & Crockett, is now stationed at The Mothership, 2301 S. Logan Ave., where it serves an extra-napkin-necessitating menu of loaded hot dogs, corn dogs, seasoned fries and house chili.

Mitch Ciohon, chef and owner of the food truck, named each of his menu items after The Grateful Dead, with options including The Pig Pen (beans, queso, tomato relish, sour cream, cotija cheese, scallions, crispy onions) The Brent (lettuce, beans, barbecue sauce, ranch, scallions, crispy onions) and The Mickey (arugula, corn salad, avocado Tabasco sauce, cotija cheese, radishes, crispy onions). Vegan sausages are available as a substitute for meat in any menu item.

The truck, which features a hotdog-shaped neon “open” sign, is situated to the west of the Mothership building, in the space formerly occupied by Maya Ophelia’s, another Boone & Crockett alum. That food truck had a plant-based concept that debuted in 2018 and operated at The Mothership for about a year before closing last June.

Ciohon also operates Taco Moto, which remains in service at Boone & Crockett, 818 S. Water St.

The food truck is generally open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and regularly updates its schedule on Instagram.

Pallino Burger

Meanwhile, Lost Whale is set to feature Pallino Burger as its resident food vendor for the coming months. The food truck, relocating from Zocalo Food Park, is akin to an Italian deli on wheels, offering a selection of handmade sausages, freshly ground burgers, chicken sandwiches and cannoli.

Operated by bocce connoisseurs Adam and Derek Anzalone, Pallino Burger launched in June at the food truck hub, 636 S. 6th St., where it operated for five months before announcing plans to relocate after service on Nov. 16. Around the same time, Lost Whale, 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., began teasing photos of a new, unnamed food program on its social media.

A license application filed Friday connects the dots, confirming Pallino Burger as the source of Lost Whale’s upcoming food offerings. A floor plan indicates that the truck will park on an outdoor patio behind the 1,000-square-foot cocktail bar.

Pallino Burger’s top sellers are its chicken parmigiana sandwich, cheeseburger and cannoli. The food truck also offers a lineup of unique sausages including Nashville Hot Chicken, Anzalone Italian, and a classic all-beef hot dog. The meatball bomber sandwich, stuffed with three handmade meatballs, melty provolone cheese and red sauce, is also a standout.

An official announcement regarding the food truck’s new location is expected Dec. 1, with additional details — including hours of operation — to come at a later date.