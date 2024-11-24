Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 24th, 2024 07:00 am

Ascension To Close Waukesha Hospital, Merge, Close Other SE Wisconsin Services

1. Ascension To Close Waukesha Hospital, Merge, Close Other SE Wisconsin Services

Changes will be a loss for some communities, nursing leader says.

Nov 16th, 2024 by Evan Casey

City Demolishing King Drive Building It Once Sought to Save

2. City Demolishing King Drive Building It Once Sought to Save

Meanwhile, it acquired a nearby, vacant building via property tax foreclosure.

Nov 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Converting 794 To Boulevard Could Yield 3,000 Housing Units, $1.1 Billion in Development

3. Converting 794 To Boulevard Could Yield 3,000 Housing Units, $1.1 Billion in Development

New analysis from urban planner Larry Witzling explores impact of overhauling downtown freeway.

Nov 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Tommy Thompson Shames Himself

4. Murphy’s Law: Tommy Thompson Shames Himself

His embrace of Donald Trump and RFK Jr. has soiled the ex-governor’s reputation.

Nov 19th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Daniel Bauman Enters Race to Replace Brostoff With Major Endorsements

5. Daniel Bauman Enters Race to Replace Brostoff With Major Endorsements

Bauman announces campaign with endorsements of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Diana Vang Brostoff.

Nov 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

USS Beloit Docks at Milwaukee Lakefront

6. USS Beloit Docks at Milwaukee Lakefront

U.S. Navy ship will be commissioned on Saturday morning.

Nov 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Franklin Mayor John Nelson Sues Sheriff To Block Record Release

7. MKE County: Franklin Mayor John Nelson Sues Sheriff To Block Record Release

Seeks to keep secret internal affairs records from his time as a sheriff’s deputy.

Nov 19th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Advance Auto Parts Closing 60% of Milwaukee Stores

8. Advance Auto Parts Closing 60% of Milwaukee Stores

Nationwide effort to shutter 700 stores falls heavily on city.

Nov 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Nine-Story Hotel Planned for Deer District

9. Nine-Story Hotel Planned for Deer District

New hotel would be second built next to Fiserv Forum.

Nov 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Do You Believe in Beavers?

10. Do You Believe in Beavers?

Study finds return of beaver dams to Milwaukee watershed could add $3.3 billion worth of stormwater storage.

Nov 18th, 2024 by Michael Timm

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 9495

1. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 9495

 

Nov 12th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

2. Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

 

Nov 22nd, 2024 by Nas Musa

Updated Milwaukee Brewers 40-Man Roster

3. Updated Milwaukee Brewers 40-Man Roster

 

Nov 22nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Lance Allan Joins WDJT-CBS 58 as Sports Director

4. Lance Allan Joins WDJT-CBS 58 as Sports Director

Weigel Broadcasting Welcomes a Wisconsin Sports Legend

Nov 18th, 2024 by Weigel Broadcasting Co

Milwaukee-Based ECE Welcomes New President, Stacy Riley

5. Milwaukee-Based ECE Welcomes New President, Stacy Riley

Margit Schatzman to retire Dec. 31 after 41 years of service

Nov 21st, 2024 by Educational Credential Evaluators

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes No on H.R. 9495

6. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes No on H.R. 9495

 

Nov 21st, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

One Week Away: Annual “Make a Family Smile” Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at the King Community Center

7. One Week Away: Annual “Make a Family Smile” Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at the King Community Center

 

Nov 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee County Parks

Advocate Health Hospitals Rank Among Safest in the Nation

8. Advocate Health Hospitals Rank Among Safest in the Nation

Nineteen hospitals receive “A’s” from Leapfrog patient safety ratings

Nov 15th, 2024 by Advocate Aurora Health

Kelly Mould Named Milwaukee Regional Leader of Private Wealth Management for Johnson Financial Group

9. Kelly Mould Named Milwaukee Regional Leader of Private Wealth Management for Johnson Financial Group

 

Nov 12th, 2024 by Johnson Financial Group

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Announces Sarah Abel as Executive Director

10. Democratic Party of Wisconsin Announces Sarah Abel as Executive Director

 

Nov 19th, 2024 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

