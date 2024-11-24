The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Ascension To Close Waukesha Hospital, Merge, Close Other SE Wisconsin Services
Changes will be a loss for some communities, nursing leader says.
Nov 16th, 2024 by Evan Casey
2. City Demolishing King Drive Building It Once Sought to Save
Meanwhile, it acquired a nearby, vacant building via property tax foreclosure.
Nov 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Converting 794 To Boulevard Could Yield 3,000 Housing Units, $1.1 Billion in Development
New analysis from urban planner Larry Witzling explores impact of overhauling downtown freeway.
Nov 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Tommy Thompson Shames Himself
His embrace of Donald Trump and RFK Jr. has soiled the ex-governor’s reputation.
Nov 19th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
5. Daniel Bauman Enters Race to Replace Brostoff With Major Endorsements
Bauman announces campaign with endorsements of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Diana Vang Brostoff.
Nov 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. USS Beloit Docks at Milwaukee Lakefront
U.S. Navy ship will be commissioned on Saturday morning.
Nov 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. MKE County: Franklin Mayor John Nelson Sues Sheriff To Block Record Release
Seeks to keep secret internal affairs records from his time as a sheriff’s deputy.
Nov 19th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. Advance Auto Parts Closing 60% of Milwaukee Stores
Nationwide effort to shutter 700 stores falls heavily on city.
Nov 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Nine-Story Hotel Planned for Deer District
New hotel would be second built next to Fiserv Forum.
Nov 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Do You Believe in Beavers?
Study finds return of beaver dams to Milwaukee watershed could add $3.3 billion worth of stormwater storage.
Nov 18th, 2024 by Michael Timm
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 9495
Nov 12th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
2. Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District
Nov 22nd, 2024 by Nas Musa
3. Updated Milwaukee Brewers 40-Man Roster
Nov 22nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
4. Lance Allan Joins WDJT-CBS 58 as Sports Director
Weigel Broadcasting Welcomes a Wisconsin Sports Legend
Nov 18th, 2024 by Weigel Broadcasting Co
5. Milwaukee-Based ECE Welcomes New President, Stacy Riley
Margit Schatzman to retire Dec. 31 after 41 years of service
Nov 21st, 2024 by Educational Credential Evaluators
6. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes No on H.R. 9495
Nov 21st, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
8. Advocate Health Hospitals Rank Among Safest in the Nation
Nineteen hospitals receive “A’s” from Leapfrog patient safety ratings
Nov 15th, 2024 by Advocate Aurora Health