Mayor Johnson Signs Brostoff’s Final Legislation Into Effect

Johnson pushes for everyone to follow in late alderman's forward-thinking spirit.

Flanked by his wife and a majority of the Milwaukee Common Council, Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed the last two files sponsored by Alderman Jonathan Brostoff into effect Friday.

Brostoff died unexpectedly on Nov. 4, casting a shadow over City Hall.

“You know that he brought this infectious enthusiasm to everything he did, in life, in work and at City Hall,” said Johnson while standing in the former parking lot at 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.

The final two files, passed during a solemn Nov. 6 council meeting, are an authorization for the Environmental Collaboration Office to apply for elective pay tax credits created through the Inflation Reduction Act and a zoning change to enable the River Trail Commons cohousing development to be developed on Humboldt Boulevard.

“Over the last few decades, Jonathan and I have had a great passion working in various housing causes so it feels even extra special to be here today,” said Diana Vang-Brostoff, the late alderman’s widow. “When Jonathan took an oath of office, he decided to work very hard to create affordable housing in the 3rd District.”

More legislation backed by Brostoff could still be passed. The Department of City Development‘s Growing MKE plan, a zoning overhaul, is expected to be before the Common Council in the coming months. Brostoff was a strident backer of the proposal.

Johnson praised his late friend for always pushing government in the right direction. The mayor said he wanted to publicly sign the files to honor Jonathan’s forward-thinking approach.

The tax credit proposal would take advantage of a new energy credit framework that allows tax-exempt entities to receive direct payments in lieu of tax credits. Notable projects that could benefit are the new Martin Luther King Library branch, which will include solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling.

At the ceremony, attorney Nola Hitchcock Cross also provided an update on her cohousing proposal, a “new old fashioned neighborhood where everyone knows your name.” The 40-unit development would include a mix of townhomes and a three-story building.

“It’s a condominium development just like any other condominium development, except that it’s got secret sauce and the secret sauce is community,” said Hitchcock Cross. “We have very small square footage in our private homes, so we can have a large common house where we can eat together every Sunday and have various events and other amenities there, including rooftop facilities, large facilities for children, a play area, facilities for teens. This is multi-generational, we’re looking for teens.”

Approximately half of the homes, said Hitchcock Cross, would be steeply discounted for first-time homebuyers.

For more on the development and the subsidy agreement, see our Nov. 13 coverage.

The signings were ceremonial. Johnson, to comply with a procedural deadline, quietly signed the two files alongside several others on Nov. 15.

Council members in attendance included President José G. Pérez, Milele A. Coggs, Mark Chambers, Jr., Russell W. Stamper, II, Lamont Westmoreland, Larresa Taylor, Sharlen P. Moore, DiAndre Jackson and JoCasta Zamarripa.

Photos

