Budget-friendly Frontier Airlines is adding new flights between Milwaukee and Tampa, Florida in 2025.

The airline will run three, nonstop round-trip flights a week between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Tampa International Airport. The flights will start running March 7 in time for spring break, which is regularly the busiest travel time of the year for Milwaukee Mitchell.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited to grow our service at MKE with the launch of this new route,” said Josh Flyr, Frontier Airlines vice president of network and operations design.

The airline is in the middle of a refresh, as it attempts to shake off a reputation for poor service. The carrier had the highest rate of consumer complaints in 2023, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This year the carrier launched what it’s calling “The New Frontier,” which includes a handful of pricing updates, the elimination of some fees and a new, upgraded seating section with extra room for passengers in the first two rows of the aircraft.

Frontier operates the Airbus A320 on all its flights. The company has a fleet of approximately 148 aircraft and another 200 are on order, according to the carrier.

Frontier added nonstop flights to Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham in 2024. Of the three major low-cost carriers, which includes JetBlue and Spirit, Frontier has the smallest footprint at Milwaukee Mitchell.