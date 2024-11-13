Are You Missing Our Best Stories?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The story ran nearly four weeks ago, updating readers on the controversial plan to build a downtown concert hall in the Deer District by FPC Live. How much progress has been made, why did the groundbreaking take place months after it actually began, how will the concert hall impact the city? All good questions and all part of a story, Construction Progressing at Deer District Concert Venue, that only Urban Milwaukee members could read.

It’s among some 20 articles that ran in the past month that were accessible only to our members. Under our new partial paywall, some of our best stories now require your membership. Still not a member? For just $9, you would have had access to all 20 stories. It’s that simple and that cheap.

As a member, you would also have been able to read our weekly guide to entertainment, Pumpkins to Take Over Bay View, our story on an unusual new residential development in Riverwest, an article on a new taco restaurant in town and the inside story of the city’s efforts to save the unique ornamental facade of City Hall. All stories published in the last month.

Other Urban Milwaukee features you missed include articles on the county’s plan to create a new senior citizen center, a Milwaukee-Glendale plan to create a new bicycle lane, the sale of the East Side restaurant, The Original, the city’s soaring revenue from scooter rentals in Milwaukee and the city’s plan to create an innovative fire repair shop.

And there was so much more: a long detailed insider’s take on the city budget, the kind of story only Urban Milwaukee does, stories on a plan to create a new civilian review board to oversee the county sheriff, developer Tim Gokhman‘s plan to build six to eight more mass timber towers, an insider’s take on how Trump‘s election will change Wisconsin, a new digital food hall planned for Bay View, and an investigative story of how Democratic appointees to the state PSC declined to reduce the lucrative profit rate for Wisconsin utilities. That’s not the complete list, but you get the idea.

If you’re like most Urban Milwaukee readers you get our daily email list of new stories in order to keep up on how the city, county and state is changing, to stay abreast of new restaurants and bars opening in town and to enjoy a fiercely independent publication that champions Milwaukee and brings this town to life. Well, you are now falling behind. You’ve missed a long list of stories over the past month and in the next month there will be 20 to 30 more paywalled stories you won’t be able to read. And in the months after that just imagine how much much you will be missing.

And all it takes is $9 a month to make sure you get access to every story by Urban Milwaukee. Why not try it for a month and see if it’s worth it? Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.