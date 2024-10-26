County Seeking Developers For Mixed-Use Senior Center
New senior center would include affordable housing for seniors.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
MKE County
-
City, County Extend Funding for Eviction Prevention, Legal AidOct 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Supervisor Adds Domes Project to 2025 BudgetOct 24th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Milwaukee County Replacing Its Oldest PlaygroundOct 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene